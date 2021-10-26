Kearney Regional Medical Center eyes partnership with Bryan Health

KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center and Bryan Health in Lincoln soon could become partners.

Physicians and administrators from the two health care institutions are exploring a potential partnership and operating model, according to Bill Calhoun, CEO of KRMC.

KRMC’s name would not change, but it will be branded as a Bryan Health system entity if the plan comes to fruition.

Under the plan, KRMC’s 850 employees would become Bryan Health employees. No job loss is anticipated; in fact, as services are expanded, it could result in additional jobs at KRMC, Calhoun said.

Since opening in May 2014, KRMC, located at 804 22nd Ave., has experienced phenomenal growth that has outpaced what was initially expected, Calhoun said. It opened with 22 beds and now has 93. Its maternity unit opened in 2017. Four busy modular units sit adjacent to the hospital. It adjoins Platte Valley Medical Center.

“Partnering with a Nebraska-based health system like Bryan Health will allow KRMC access to a more extensive network of resources while still maintaining its physician-led operating model,” Calhoun said.