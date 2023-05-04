KEARNEY — For the third consecutive six-month period, Kearney Regional Medical Center has received a top score for patient safety.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and other supplemental sources to produce a single letter grade for more than 3,000 hospitals nationally.

For the spring 2023 ratings, KRMC was one of only two hospitals in Nebraska to earn an ‘A’ rating. The others in Nebraska earned six B ratings, 11 C ratings and one D rating, according to HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

KRMC was also the only facility in Nebraska to receive an ‘A’ rating in the two 2022 reporting periods.

The report, published for 20 years, aims to publicly identify safety and quality information to aid consumers and referring physicians in making decisions about where to seek care and where to direct patients.

“Receiving this ranking for a third time represents our commitment to keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors,” KRMC CEO Bill Calhoun said.

“It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, who continuously strive to improve patient outcomes and deliver exceptional health care experiences,” he added.

KRMC employees will celebrate this achievement and more next week during National Hospital Week with food trucks, T-shirts, catered meals, puppy therapy, a play-around evening at the tennis center and more.