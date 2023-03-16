KEARNEY – Years ago, the grandmother of Bill Calhoun, CEO of Kearney Regional Medical Center, suffered a stroke in a community where the local hospital was not prepared to care for her.

That’s why KRMC’s recertification as a Primary Stroke Center from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care is extremely meaningful to him.

“Each time I think about the work our team has done to become certified as a Primary Stroke Center, I am reminded of why we do what we do,” Calhoun said.

Certification is a process through which health care organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards.

Certification by ACHC reflects KRMC’s commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care as determined by an independent, external evaluation process.

ACHS is a national nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986.

“This recognition reflects our organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care,” Calhoun said.