Kearney Regional manager juggled new baby, double duty during COVID-19

KEARNEY — Becoming a new parent presents challenges. It has even more challenges when you’re a medical professional during a pandemic.

Jarek Patterson knows that all too well. He became a first-time father in February 2020 when his daughter Norah was born, one month before COVID-19 hit.

Patterson, 31, is the progressive care unit manager at Kearney Regional Medical Center, and although he never quarantined from his family, he along with numerous other medical professionals were forced to take extra precautions to protect their families when they went home.

Patterson, a 2008 Kearney High School graduate, was nominated as a Health Care Hero by his parents Mike and Ann Patterson for working extra hours, the days he spent away from his young family during the pandemic, and the extra safety precautions he took.

Patterson graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He began his career in the progressive care unit at CHI Health Good Samaritan and later worked in the intensive care unit. He started at PCU at KRMC in 2018.

As the PCU manager at KRMC Patterson oversees and schedules a staff of 66 in the 33-bed unit, tracks patient quality of care and satisfaction, and fills in on the unit when necessary.