Kearney Regional designated a Level III General Level Trauma Center

KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center has been designated a Level III General Level Trauma Center by the State of Nebraska.

This means the hospital is equipped to care for trauma patients while committing to educating staff and coordinating with local EMS systems and the state.

Bill Calhoun, KRMC CEO, said, “This is an exciting milestone for the entire KRMC team, and many years in the making. Becoming a designated trauma center fulfills our mission to improve the health of the people and communities we serve.”

Awarded after a rigorous observation and review process, hospital trauma designations are determined according to varying criteria, including surgical resources and patient volumes.

Currently, there are six other Level III Trauma Designated Hospitals in Nebraska: Columbus Community Hospital, Faith Regional Health Services (Norfolk), Great Plains Regional Medical Center (North Platte), Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital (Hastings), CHI Health St. Elizabeth (Lincoln) and CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center (Grand Island).

The state’s only Level I trauma centers are CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan and Nebraska Medicine, both in Omaha.

CHI Health Good Samaritan here is a Level II trauma center, along with Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln and Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Nebraska Statewide Trauma System. We have worked very hard to achieve General Level status and are dedicated to providing excellent trauma care,” Katie Fitch, R.N., KRMC’s trauma program coordinator, said.

KRMC opened its Emergency Room in 2017 and currently sees between 750 and 800 patients a month. KRMC has contracts with multiple community ambulance services and helicopter flight services.