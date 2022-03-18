Kearney Regional closes respiratory trailer today

KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases decline sharply, Kearney Regional Medical Center is closing its respiratory trailer at noon today.

As the COVID pandemic expanded, KRMC set up the respiratory trailer to keep possible COVID patients away from other patients and administer tests. Cases have dropped significantly, so the trailer is no longer needed.

Now, all patients will be seen in the hospital’s respiratory clinic and scheduled as a regular office visit. A mask mandate remains in effect, and all patients and employees are required to wear masks.

This week, the University of Nebraska at Kearney reported just one new COVID case. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 12 new cases this week, and Kearney Regional Medical Center had six.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are offered at pharmacies, medical offices and the following Two Rivers Public Health Department locations:

- Tuesday: 5-7 p.m. Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N, Kearney

- Thursday: 4-6 p.m., El Tropico, 201 E. Fifth St., Lexington

- Friday (March 25) 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1406 Q St., Franklin