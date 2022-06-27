Kearney Regional Airport terminal project on hold for redesign to reduce costs

KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council will vote to reject bids for furniture, fixtures and equipment for the proposed expanded terminal at Kearney Regional Airport.

Tuesday’s vote follows the City Council’s rejection of a lone bid for the terminal expansion and improvements, which exceeded architectural estimates.

The city now is re-designing the terminal to reduce costs and rejecting the bids for furniture, fixtures and equipment because they no longer meet the needs for the redesigned facility, according to a memo to the council from Assistant City Manager Eric Hellriegel and Airport Director Jim Lynaugh.

The bid rejection for furniture, fixtures and equipment is among items on the agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting.

The meeting is open to the public and will begin at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.