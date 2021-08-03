 Skip to main content
Kearney Regional Airport sets monthly passenger record
featured top story

Kearney Regional Airport sets monthly passenger record

Kearney Regional Airport

After an extended pandemic slowdown, air travel has rebounded at Kearney Regional Airport, where July passenger boardings of 3,214 set a new monthly record.

 Sky West Airlines, courtesy

KEARNEY — A record-high number of passengers made July 2021 the busiest month ever at the Kearney Regional Airport.

During July 3,214 passengers left on 50-seat jetliners traveling to Denver or Chicago and beyond, according to City Manager Michael Morgan.

The prior record was 2,956 passengers, set in December 2019

“Generally, July is not our busiest month,” Morgan said.

He said passenger boardings are benefiting from pent-up demand as people get back into their traveling habits after being grounded for months during the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, Morgan said Kearney is a convenient place to begin a trip with free parking within walking distance of the terminal.

Kearney Regional Airport parking construction

Additional parking is under construction at Kearney Regional Airport, where free parking is among the perks for starting a trip in Kearney, City Manager Mike Morgan said.

Fares also are competitive, Morgan said. He said it’s possible to fly round trip from Kearney to Chicago for $260.

Currently, Kearney’s commuter airline, United Express, makes two daily flights to Denver and one flight to Chicago.

“We look at the loaf factor, which is the percentage of seats filled. We average from 60% to 65% on the Denver flights. For Chicago it’s 78%,” Morgan said.

Travelers can visit united.com for fares and flight schedules.

Kearney is expanding its parking at the terminal by 70 stalls.

Design work also is under way for a new terminal. CARES Act stimulus funds are covering the entire $8.6 million terminal cost.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

