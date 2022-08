Kearney Regional Airport service schedule coming soon

KEARNEY — Denver Air Connection, Kearney’s new airline, will begin daily, nonstop jet service from Kearney Regional Airport to Denver International Airport on Nov. 1.

The schedule for service is expected to be announced on Friday.

To assist booked passengers, Denver Air Connection has agreed for November and December to maintain a similar schedule to the current SkyWest schedule.

The city of Kearney encourages air travelers to “Like” the Kearney Regional Airport Facebook page, Kearney Regional Airport: Fly Kearney, for more information.