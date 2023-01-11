Kearney Regional Airport seeking bids for new aircraft storage facility

KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Airport is planning construction of a new aircraft storage facility.

A request for bids is out for the new “box hangar” and are due to the city by Jan. 26. An estimated cost for the project is being kept privileged until the bids are received, Airport Manager Jim Lynaugh told Kearney Hub.

It will be roughly 150 feet by 120 feet wide, with an alternate to increase the hangar by 30 feet for 150 feet by 150 feet total. The initial hangar door is 100 feet wide and 28 feet tall. It will also boast an office and restroom area.

The project will be paid for with CARES Act funds. The airport received $16 million in CARES Act funds in 2021, explained Lynaugh.

“We did something similar to this about eight or nine years ago,” he said. “In the last few years we’ve had a lot of new tenants and it’s full most of the time.”

A portion of the CARES Act funding has already been spent on an expansion of the parking lot ahead of a planned terminal expansion and remodel, said Lynaugh.

“From the last bid we got on the terminal, there’s still some of the CARES Act funding left over,” he said. “With that leftover amount, we’re going to put it into more infrastructure, so we do have the need to put up another aircraft storage hangar.”

CARES Act funds were also previously used for operational expenses.

A new aircraft storage hangar will be beneficial.

“It adds a new revenue-producing space for the city at the airport and allows our FBO Kearney flight service to have the ability to hangar as required, as far as larger general aviation aircraft as well as airline aircraft.”

He added, “It will have the capability of housing our commuter airline aircraft also.”

It also reflects the growth and increased activity the airport is experiencing.

“We’re basically the fourth busiest airport in the state,” Lynaugh said.

Construction is expected to start in early spring 2023 and be completed by the end of 2023.

This is an exciting project for the airport, Lynaugh said.

“In the last few years we did a rehab of our primary runway, and we just got done doing a rehab of our parallel taxiway to that runway,” he said. “Anytime we can do a project for the airport that benefits our flying public and/or our tenants here, it’s always exciting. It just does nothing but move your airport forward.”

In December, Kearney Regional Airport was awarded $6.28 million in CARES Act grant funds via the Federal Aviation Administration for the terminal building expansion.

The existing terminal building will be expanded by an additional 4,325 square feet to increase the airport’s capacity and better meet operational needs, Lynaugh said.

“Our current terminal, we’re doing a remodel, and then a little bit of an expansion onto the terminal now, which will include, for the most part, secured seating, expanded TSA checkpoint space, that type of thing,” he said in December. “And, of course, the remodel of the remainder of the building.”

It is needed, said Lynaugh.

“The airport’s enjoyed increased numbers of passengers in the last two years,” he said, “and the current space we have is just enough to get folks in, but the expansion will loosen that up and will be better for our travelers.”

The project is “somewhat underway” and expected to be done by fall 2023.