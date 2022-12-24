Kearney Regional Airport gets $6.3M grant for terminal expansion

KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Airport will receive $6.28 million in CARES Act grant funds via the Federal Aviation Administration.

The funds will be used for the expansion of the airport’s terminal building.

“It’s excellent,” said Airport Manager James Lynaugh. “For the airport, as far as expansion and growth for us, it’s excellent.”

The existing terminal building will be expanded by an additional 4,325 square feet to increase the airport’s capacity and better meet operational needs.

“Our current terminal, we’re doing a remodel, and then a little bit of an expansion onto the terminal now, which will include, for the most part, secured seating, expanded TSA checkpoint space, that type of thing,” said Lynaugh. “And, of course, the remodel of the remainder of the building.”

It is needed, said Lynaugh.

“The airport’s enjoyed increased numbers of passengers in the last two years, and the current space we have is just enough to get folks in, but the expansion will loosen that up and will be better for our travelers,” he said.

The project is “somewhat underway,” said Lynaugh, and is expected to be done by summer to fall of 2023.

“Any time we can show expansion and growth at the airport, it’s all good,” he said, “and for our flying public it’s a huge improvement for them.”

Grant funding was used previously for added parking and runway construction.

The current federal funding will provide for added space and a renovation of the airport’s terminal, said Kearney City Manager Michael W. Morgan.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to improve customer service at the airport with the new additional restrooms, as well as an enhanced seating area and new baggage area, which will be a big improvement,” he said.

Airport usage has grown, Morgan confirmed.

“Over the last two to three years we’ve seen a significant increase in passengers out at the airport,” he said.

City and airport leaders worked hard to secure funding for the expansion.

“We’ve been working with the federal government that past few years to place it on the plan and make sure it would accommodate the new passenger load,” said Morgan.

It is not the first time the city has benefitted from CARES Act funds.

“There’s different kinds of CARES money, but we’ve used it for road improvements, and we’ve also done some grants to the public over a year ago, because some of these funds we received over a longer period of time,” said Morgan.

More is being planned for the airport, said Morgan, which will be “coming forward in the next 30 to 45 days.”

“We’ll also have additional improvements to the airport, including a new commercial large hangar,” he said.

Sen. Deb Fisher, in a statement, lauded the approval of the funds for Kearney by the FAA.

“Nebraska’s airports ensure our communities can stay connected and help our state’s world-class products make it to market,” she said. “This investment will give Kearney Regional the resources it needs to expand its existing terminal and make other upgrades that will improve air travel for Nebraskans.”