Kearney Regional Airport gets $3.2M for taxiway reconstruction

KEARNEY — The Federal Aviation Administration has announced a $6.9 million grant to rebuild the taxiway at Kearney Regional Airport.
Kearney’s airport recently completed $12 million in reconstruction work on its main runway and is planning improvements to its terminal and parking lot.
The $6.9 million is part of $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the FAA to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.
“This announcement from FAA represents another critical investment in Nebraska’s airport infrastructure. Reconstructing the airport’s taxiway will help enable more travel, keeping Nebraskans connected with the rest of the country,” Fischer said.
Fischer is a member of the Senate Commerce Committee and chairman of the Subcommittee on Transportation and Safety.
In addition to the money for the $6.9 million taxiway project, FAA awarded $169,247 to the state of Nebraska for a regional system plan and study update.
