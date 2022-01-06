Kearney Regional Airport celebrates record-breaking 2021

KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Airport set an annual enplanement record in 2021 with 25,251 passenger boardings.
Kearney City Manager Michael Morgan said the new record represents 19% growth since 2019, when the last record was set.
In 2019, enplanements reached 21,287.
The new passenger numbers are important because they justify the federal government’s plans to expand and renovate Kearney’s terminal.
Plans for that facility are 95% complete, Morgan said, and soon will go to federal authorities for their approval. After that, the Kearney City Council can vote to approve the plans and put them out for bids.
The terminal project is just one example of Kearney’s efforts to remain one step ahead of passenger growth. The airport has received taxiway improvements, a new main runway was built several years ago, during 2021 more parking was added around the terminal, bringing the total to 288 free slots. In addition, talks have begun about flying larger jetliners from Kearney.
Morgan said the city is working with Sky West, the commuter airline that serves Kearney, to provide connections so business travelers have timely flights to both the East and West coasts.
Service to Denver has been expanded to two daily flights several days per week, complemented by daily flights to Chicago.
“Flying from Kearney Regional Airport, passengers in central Nebraska can enjoy daily, nonstop jet service with United Express to Chicago and Denver,” Morgan said. “The success of the airport is very important to Kearney and surrounding communities.”
He said business travel appears to be more prevalent than recreational travel. “There’s a lot of business travel. Recreational travel hasn’t come back entirely from COVID.”
Kearney has escaped most of the recent flight cancellations caused by sick crews and weather delays, Morgan said. One reason is that the first daily flight from Kearney is aboard a jetliner that arrives in Kearney the night before.
“Our first flight out of here is in the morning to Denver. We’re not waiting for aircraft to fly into Kearney,” so flight crews normally are available. “The critical part is that the aircraft remains in Kearney overnight,” he said.
The road to a new enplanement record was a bit bumpy because of COVID, but Morgan anticipates annual boarding numbers will flirt with 28,000 in the years ahead.
“We should be in that 28,000 range moving forward.”
He said talks have begun about the possibility of moving from 50-passenger jetliners to 70 passengers. About 70% of the seats on Chicago flights are filled, while Denver flights have a load factor around 55%.
Travelers can visit united.com for fare information and to book flights.