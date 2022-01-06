Kearney Regional Airport celebrates record-breaking 2021

Service to Denver has been expanded to two daily flights several days per week, complemented by daily flights to Chicago.

“Flying from Kearney Regional Airport, passengers in central Nebraska can enjoy daily, nonstop jet service with United Express to Chicago and Denver,” Morgan said. “The success of the airport is very important to Kearney and surrounding communities.”

He said business travel appears to be more prevalent than recreational travel. “There’s a lot of business travel. Recreational travel hasn’t come back entirely from COVID.”

Kearney has escaped most of the recent flight cancellations caused by sick crews and weather delays, Morgan said. One reason is that the first daily flight from Kearney is aboard a jetliner that arrives in Kearney the night before.

“Our first flight out of here is in the morning to Denver. We’re not waiting for aircraft to fly into Kearney,” so flight crews normally are available. “The critical part is that the aircraft remains in Kearney overnight,” he said.

The road to a new enplanement record was a bit bumpy because of COVID, but Morgan anticipates annual boarding numbers will flirt with 28,000 in the years ahead.