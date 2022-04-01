Kearney raises $17,500 for Opava to help Ukrainian refugees

KEARNEY — In just two weeks, the Kearney area has raised more than $17,500 for Kearney’s sister city, Opava, in the Czech Republic.

Opava, a city of 60,000 people, has been taking in several hundred Ukrainian refugees per day since Russia invaded Ukraine a month ago.

Jerry Fox, a leader in the Kearney Sister City program, said he emailed the mayor of Opava about two weeks ago, inquiring about the number of refugees coming into the city. Opava sits about 200 miles west of the border of Ukraine.

“He answered me the next day, saying that several hundred refugees are arriving each day,” Foxe said. “Private citizens are taking in many of them, but the city finally had to take a gymnasium and turn it into sleeping quarters for people who are staying only for a short period,” Fox said.

He added, “I kept thinking of 6,000 people suddenly coming into Kearney. What would we do?”

Fox talked to Judi Sickler, president and chief executive officer of the Kearney Area Community Foundation, for assistance. With the help of KACF, the Kearney Sister City committee set up the Kearney Sister City Opava-Help Ukraine Fund. KACF and the city of Kearney helped spread the word via social and traditional media.

Opava is receiving hundreds of refugees from Ukraine daily, especially women and children, and providing them with accommodations, food, medical services and more.

“Opava is working with the mayors of surrounding villages, firefighters, health workers, local institutions, companies and volunteers, but this is a strain on Opava’s resources, and the situation is constantly changing,” Sickler said.

Donations are arriving daily, even some from out of state, Sickler said

Kearney’s first grant of $10,000 was wired to Opava this week. Another check for $7,500 will be wired soon. Opava is on the northeast part of the Czech Republic, not far from Slovakia and Krakov, Poland.

Fox also said Opava has a transparent online account “so you can see that every penny we send goes to help people.”

Fox went to Opava three years ago with the Kearney High School soccer team, which played against an Opava team and went to Poland as well. “It was a great experience,” Fox said.

The Kearney High School Student Council and Kearney High soccer teams plan to make a substantial financial donation to the cause. Their fundraising efforts will include activities at soccer games against Grand Island April 19. More information will be available soon.

Mayor Stan Clouse said, “It’s incredible when I think not only about the money raised so far, but the whole purpose of sister cities. This really embodies what a sister city is about. This is a humanitarian effort that embodies our Nebraska values.”