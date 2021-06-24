 Skip to main content
Kearney railroad crossing closure planend for Thursday
KEARNEY — Maintenance work will take place at the Central Avenue railroad crossing from 7 a.m. to noon Thursday, according to a press release from the city of Kearney Street Division and Union Pacific Railroad.

Once the Central Avenue crossing is reopened, work will shift to the Fifth Avenue crossing. That crossing will be closed to vehicular traffic from about noon to 8 p.m.

The purpose of the closures is for maintenance and repairs. Motorists will need to alter their route during this time, the city said.

