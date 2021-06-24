Kearney railroad crossing closure planend for Thursday

KEARNEY — Maintenance work will take place at the Central Avenue railroad crossing from 7 a.m. to noon Thursday, according to a press release from the city of Kearney Street Division and Union Pacific Railroad.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once the Central Avenue crossing is reopened, work will shift to the Fifth Avenue crossing. That crossing will be closed to vehicular traffic from about noon to 8 p.m.

The purpose of the closures is for maintenance and repairs. Motorists will need to alter their route during this time, the city said.