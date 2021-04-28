Kearney putting best foot forward for walkers

KEARNEY — There are 255 miles of sidewalk in Kearney, but there needs to be more.
That was the message Tuesday night as Director of Development Services Brenda Jensen explained to the Kearney City Council how the city is working to be more walkable. The project’s goal is to give residents the option to safely walk to where they want to go: the grocery, school, parks, etc.
Jensen said the city meticulously charted where there are sidewalks and where there are not in 2012 when the former city planner, Coelette Gruber, walked every street to develop the assessment.
Jensen said Gruber discovered the 255 miles of sidewalks spans about 91% of the places where sidewalks are needed or desirable. City staffers also have charted where curb cutouts — required by the Americans with Disabilities Act — still are needed. For about the past 15 years the city has been installing curb cuts that are designed so people in wheelchairs and who are visually impaired can navigate street crossings safely.
Kearney’s push for walkability has been aided in recent years by federal grants that helped pay for new sidewalks and replacement of broken and bumpy walks in several neighborhoods.
Jensen displayed a city map that shows where sidewalks are needed. In many instances, the walks are needed to span gaps on vacant lots. In other instances, there may be long spans where sidewalks would make it possible for people in the neighborhood to safely get to places on foot. She said the city is planning to build sidewalks or install ADA curb cuts this year in four locations:
— 910 W. 39th Street (gap construction);
— 1700 W. 39th Street (gap construction);
— 704 to 508, W. 48th Street (gap construction); and,
— 25th Street, Third Avenue to Seventh Avenue (sidewalk/ADA ramp updates).
Jensen said annual updates of the sidewalk map will help identify where walkability projects are most needed.
Also during Tuesday’s council meeting, planning intern Melia Schelstrate told council members about the city’s efforts to work with neighborhood associations and homeowners groups.
After seeing how municipal governments in Omaha, Lincoln and Papillion worked with neighborhood groups and HOAs, Schelstrate said Kearney will build a list of the organizations and provide them information and city contacts to assist the groups with their efforts, such as organizing seasonal cleanups.
“The city of Kearney has experienced the benefit of active neighborhood organizations for such projects as the Pioneer Park update, new Eastbrooke Park, 56th Street and Avenue N pedestrian crossing improvements, etc.,” Schelstrate said.
City Manager Michael Morgan said the Southeast Kearney Neighborhood Association led by Rhoda Brown helped to orchestrate important improvements in that part of Kearney.
One of those improvements was the installation of a splashpad in 2019 at Nina Hammer Park.
“We believe building relationships, improving communication and establishing a process for feedback will help enhance our already great community,” Schelstrate said in a memo to the council.
She said the city will launch a marketing plan to encourage Kearney’s neighborhoods and HOAs to be involved.