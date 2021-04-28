Kearney putting best foot forward for walkers

KEARNEY — There are 255 miles of sidewalk in Kearney, but there needs to be more.

That was the message Tuesday night as Director of Development Services Brenda Jensen explained to the Kearney City Council how the city is working to be more walkable. The project’s goal is to give residents the option to safely walk to where they want to go: the grocery, school, parks, etc.

Jensen said the city meticulously charted where there are sidewalks and where there are not in 2012 when the former city planner, Coelette Gruber, walked every street to develop the assessment.

Jensen said Gruber discovered the 255 miles of sidewalks spans about 91% of the places where sidewalks are needed or desirable. City staffers also have charted where curb cutouts — required by the Americans with Disabilities Act — still are needed. For about the past 15 years the city has been installing curb cuts that are designed so people in wheelchairs and who are visually impaired can navigate street crossings safely.

Kearney’s push for walkability has been aided in recent years by federal grants that helped pay for new sidewalks and replacement of broken and bumpy walks in several neighborhoods.