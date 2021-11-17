Kearney Public's mask mandate abandoned when board learns of community backlash

EDITOR’S NOTE: Today is the second of two behind-the-scenes reports on the Kearney Public School board's decision during the Labor Day weekend to suspend a mask mandate two months ago.
KEARNEY — The situation leading into the Labor Day holiday appeared ripe for COVID trouble.
Approaching with the Sept. 4-6 holiday were multiple opportunities for the contagious delta variant to spread.
Family get-togethers, a Husker home football game, the State Fair and other virus-spreading opportunities threatened to make trouble.
Kearney Public School Superintendent Kent Edwards was on high alert. He communicates regularly with health care providers and medical experts.
“There were literally days and weeks when that’s the only thing I was dealing with,” Edwards said.
When Edwards checked with health care experts before Labor Day, they said their backs were against the wall.
Hospitals were full — not with lots of COVID patients, but with people and children suffering from respiratory ailments and illnesses that mimic COVID. Experts feared medical facilities would be overrun if COVID cases increased because COVID patients require additional care and attention.
“As far as the hospitals, I would always ask about the number of pediatric hospitalizations. They were concerned it could explode on them,” Edwards said. “The clinics were inundated with all types of illnesses. One told me they were at unprecedented levels of RSV.”
Also prior to Labor Day weekend, KPS data showed the average number of illnesses in the schools had jumped six-fold.
“That was attention-getting,” Edwards said about the steep increase in illnesses. He said he feared potential trouble with the highly transmissible delta variant.
“A single person could transmit that virus to far more people than the alpha variant,” he said in an interview.
A COVID surge could stress Kearney’s health care providers to the brink, he said, so on Sept. 1, with health care providers battling an array of infectious diseases, Edwards announced that, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7 — the day after the Labor Day weekend — a mask mandate would take effect for Kearney Public Schools.
Unless they qualified for an exemption, all of KPS’s 5,800 students and 800 staff members would have to mask up or be sent home.
Edwards was acting on information from multiple local and state sources, but he said the KPS mandate would stand alone in Kearney. No other school district had a mandate and neither did the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Public facilities where people gather weren’t requiring masks.
“No churches, not at the ‘Y,’ not at the Big Apple, no restaurants — we were out there on an island,” Edwards said. “I knew how polarizing it is.”
He said in an interview that when there is a threat involving the spread of infectious diseases, he has authority to issue a mask mandate, and circumstances told him it was time to act.
Edwards knew Kearney’s hospitals were strained because health care leaders warned their facilities were packed.
“Our capacity to handle this load has been severely depleted by the ongoing stress of the pandemic on our staff,” one health care leader wrote to Edwards on Aug. 24. “The staff are picking up extra shifts to meet our needs, but have little reserve left at this point. ... I expect this to get worse over the next 4-6 weeks.”
Edwards responded, “What a challenge you have, the last thing we want to do is add to that difficult assignment.”
Edwards seemed to possess a solid case supporting his decision to mandate masks, beginning on Sept 7, the day after Labor Day; however, the mandate never took effect.
Citing what she called a “consensus” of the KPS Board of Education, Board President Kathy Gifford said the mandate was suspended. However, school board members never met to decide what to do about the mandate.
Instead, they exchanged emails and phone calls, and, based on that communication and credible concerns about a public backlash if the mandate took effect, Gifford said there was board consensus to put the mandate on hold.
On Sept. 6 — one day before mask wearing was supposed to begin — Gifford and Edwards co-signed an email to KPS parents and stakeholders. The message said the board had reached consensus and the mandate was on hold.
“The word ‘consensus’ was not the right word, probably,” Gifford said in an interview. “I had discussions with individual board members. We decided not to instigate the mask mandate until after Sept. 13.”
Based on emails to school board colleagues, Gifford was in agreement with Edwards’ mask mandate heading into Labor Day weekend. However, before the weekend passed, Gifford’s position softened.
The mandate that was to go into effect Sept. 7 was, instead, suspended, and after a lengthy public meeting in which about 40 people spoke for and against the mandate, the KPS board voted unanimously to drop it.
How did the KPS position shift from a mandate ordered by the superintendent to a unanimous vote to suspend the order?
Some of the answers are contained in strings of email exchanges and telephone conversations, the contents of which were released to a KPS parent. That person, under Nebraska open records statute, filed multiple open records requests in an effort — the parent said — that might explain the reasons for the KPS turnabout and hold the district’s leaders accountable.
“I wanted these records disclosed. The information was in the public’s interest and it could contribute significantly to the public’s understanding of why the Sept.1 mask mandate was retracted,” the parent said in an interview with the Hub. “Why did they issue the mandate and then remove it before it went into effect? They said the health care system was at capacity and there was a rapid rise of COVID in the schools. What happened between Sept. 1-6 when they rescinded the mandate?”
The parent agreed to hand over to the Kearney Hub the harvest of electronic messages. The parent’s identity is being withheld for personal safety reasons.
The open records requests were filed in writing on Sept. 16, 21, 23 and 30, and KPS responded to each request within the four-day window statute allows.
The bulk of emails between Gifford and KPS Board members occurred during the Labor Day weekend, beginning with a message from Gifford that she planned to issue a statement of support for Edwards’ mask mandate.
“After much thought, consideration and discussion I have decided to publish a statement supporting the current mask/face covering requirement,” Gifford emailed fellow board members on Sept. 4. “I sincerely appreciate all your input. I can tell you in my nearly 50 years of education I have NEVER dealt with anything as decisive (sic) and difficult as this.”
By the time the holiday weekend was finished, Gifford’s position changed.
Instead of her statement in support of the superintendent’s mandate, she and Edwards emailed parents on Sept. 6 that the mandate was temporarily suspended until the masking issue could be discussed by the full board at its next public meeting on Sept. 13 with input from the public.
The unanimous vote to drop the mandate at the conclusion of the Sept. 13 meeting did not reflect some of the email conversations preceding the meeting. Those electronic exchanges revealed a split in the KPS board, with some in favor of the mandate and others questioning or strongly opposing it for personal or other reasons.
Why did the position of KPS leadership shift from support for the mandate to ultimately abandoning it?
Hints about the board’s capitulation are contained in the emails and phone conversations that occurred behind the scenes during the Labor Day weekend.
Nebraska statute allows public bodies to legally meet by electronic means — such as videoconferencing, teleconferencing and emails. As with conventional in-person meetings, public notice of electronic meetings should be posted and accommodations should be made so the public can participate. However, decisions of public policy by email are not allowed.
None of the many exchanges between KPS Board members regarding the mandate occurred during a legally posted meeting. However, in the mandate-related statement shared with patrons on Sept. 6, Gifford said that after extensive communications with the superintendent, the KPS board had reached consensus to temporarily suspend the mandate until it could be discussed in the open meeting on Sept. 13.
If the board’s discussions during the Labor Day weekend had happened during a public meeting, KPS patrons might have learned about alleged threats of student walkouts, and about parents planning to send children to school on Sept. 7 — the first day of the mandate — without masks, all to disrupt classes.
At 10:30 a.m. Sept. 4, Gifford emailed an “Emergency Meeting/Statement” to the entire board: Wendy Kreis, Steve Gaasch, Alex Straatmann, Drew Blessing and Dave Brandt.
Gifford said in the message to her colleagues she planned to issue a statement to parents and stakeholders supporting the mandate. Gifford said keeping the mandate from Sept. 7-13 “will allow for all board members to be present to enter into the conversation and for the public to speak.” Gifford reasoned that during the five days from Sept. 7-13, school officials could “observe the five days with mask/face covering in our buildings, have data on current cases in our buildings and have updated information from medical professionals.”
Gifford ended her email: “Hopefully this will lead to a meaningful and informed dialogue.”
But within hours of the 10:30 a.m. email, there was a change of direction.
At 1:45 p.m., Sept. 4, Gifford emailed board member Dave Brandt to discuss a “new plan.”
Gifford told Brandt, “I’ve reached the other board members. I wanted to make sure you know of the new plan before it goes public. I’m not sure when we’ll send it out.”
Gifford then told Brandt by email that after “much discussion with Dr. Edwards and (associate superintendent) Jason Mundorf and considering comments throughout the discussions with board members these last couple of days, we’ve decided to temporarily postpone the mask mandate until after the board meeting on Monday (Sept. 13).”
“Steve, Wendy, Alex and I are OK with this plan,” Gifford wrote. “Drew believes we’ll have even more issues. I truly don’t know as none of this is going to be good, but I feel like we, as a board, would have a better handle on the situation after committee meetings and an opportunity to see the data from the additional days of school.”
“I’m not a fan,” Brandt responded to Gifford’s message. “Will the result be the same in a week?”
Gifford said in an interview that on Sept. 4, people she trusted had told her about postings on social media that opposed the mandate. “People mentioned to me that there were things posted on their Facebook. An anti-mask group had some things on there that were very worrisome to me. I felt the school system was being threatened.”
She said in the interview that after being told about the social media postings she worried that anti-mask protests would disrupt school.
She said she could not verify whether there had been threats against administrators and she was unaware of threats toward board members. “I can’t verify that. I didn’t receive any.”
She said if there had been personal threats against administrators or board members, the Kearney Police Department likely would have been aware of them because police are assigned to schools and the police and KPS have a close working relationship.
After learning about the potential for protests or other disruptions, Gifford said she began rethinking the mandate.
She said that personally she supports masks for health and safety; however, her personal view may not align with the general views of KPS parents and patrons.
“My personal thing is I think masks make a difference,” she said in an interview. “I support mask wearing, but our community in a general sense of the word doesn’t support it.”
She said it became necessary to “separate your personal opinion as a board member. You have to come to something that fits for the whole system.”
Two board members disagreed with Gifford’s turnabout, according to email exchanges.
Brandt restated the reasons why the mask mandate was issued — increasing COVID cases and concern for more spread following the Labor Day weekend.
“I expect that any threats to Dr. Edwards or other staff or board members have been reported to police if nothing more than for documentation,” Brandt wrote.
About two hours after the brief exchange between Gifford and Brandt, at 3:37 p.m. Sept. 4, board member Drew Blessing emailed other board members — Kreis, Brandt, Gaasch, Straatmann and Gifford — imploring them to “stay the course” with the mandate, to allow Gifford to make a statement supporting the mandate to “take some heat off Dr. Edwards,” and plan for public input and board discussion at the Sept. 13 meeting.
“The decision to delay the mask mandate will make a bad situation much, much worse,” Blessing wrote. “It will embolden the people against it and erode our support from those that agree with it. We portrayed a situation that required masks in short order. People already questioned why wait until Tuesday (Sept. 7) if the situation is already bad enough to warrant the decision.”
Blessing added, “This is going to be incredibly damaging. It’s a disaster in the making and I can’t watch it happen without raising a flag.”
Although Blessing urged board members to stay the course, the decision had been made and, as Gifford’s email to Brandt showed, he and Blessing were in the minority.
On Monday morning, Sept. 6, Gifford emailed a draft of the statement she intended for the community. She told board members to “ponder this possibility” of going forward with the mandate, but allowing students to “opt out” by obtaining a medical waiver from a physician.
“Wouldn’t need to give the reason as that’s private between doctor and patient,” she wrote. “But the responsibility would be back on the medical community, not the educational community.”
Gifford then told board members: “Reminder to not respond — just ponder. If you’d like to talk more individually please call — but absolutely no group thread.”
By the evening of Sept. 6, Gifford had told board members the mandate would be suspended and the decision was not up for debate.
In an interview, board member Kreis said suspending the mandate was the correct move.
“At the time it was suspended it was the right answer. The implementation was based on data from one day, and it shook out that it was not a surge in COVID as suspected,” Weis said.
Asked if she had been threatened during the Labor Day weekend, Kreis said, “No, but I was called a lot of nasty names from both sides.”
The message that Gifford and Edwards emailed to parents and stakeholders the evening of Labor Day said KPS Board members had reached “consensus” and that the mandate scheduled to begin Sept. 7 would be suspended temporarily. Gifford and Edwards said the mandate would be on the agenda for the Sept. 13 board meeting.
Gifford and Edwards said in the message to parents and stakeholders, “data has clearly shown more cases of reported positive COVID cases to support a masking mandate, however, we also understand there have not been hospitalizations of children under 18 and there are currently no other masking mandates in Kearney.”
Blessing disagreed with the decision, and he told Gifford she was incorrect to say suspending the mandate reflected “board consensus.”
Brandt said in an email to Gifford and Edwards, several hours after the mandate was suspended, “We had TRUE board consensus this weekend for our board president to send a statement and to keep the mandate as-is until the board meeting.”
Blessing also wrote. “The way the mask mandate communication was handled, both among the board and to the public, has illustrated failure of leadership.”
Asked in an interview whether it was her decision, alone, to suspend the mandate until Sept. 13 when the public could comment and the board could discuss it during an open meeting, Gifford responded, “It was probably a combination of people. The board and administration had a conversation because there was a lot of volatile, disturbing things threatening to happen.”