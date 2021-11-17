Kearney Public's mask mandate abandoned when board learns of community backlash

By the time the holiday weekend was finished, Gifford’s position changed.

Instead of her statement in support of the superintendent’s mandate, she and Edwards emailed parents on Sept. 6 that the mandate was temporarily suspended until the masking issue could be discussed by the full board at its next public meeting on Sept. 13 with input from the public.

The unanimous vote to drop the mandate at the conclusion of the Sept. 13 meeting did not reflect some of the email conversations preceding the meeting. Those electronic exchanges revealed a split in the KPS board, with some in favor of the mandate and others questioning or strongly opposing it for personal or other reasons.

Why did the position of KPS leadership shift from support for the mandate to ultimately abandoning it?

Hints about the board’s capitulation are contained in the emails and phone conversations that occurred behind the scenes during the Labor Day weekend.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska statute allows public bodies to legally meet by electronic means — such as videoconferencing, teleconferencing and emails. As with conventional in-person meetings, public notice of electronic meetings should be posted and accommodations should be made so the public can participate. However, decisions of public policy by email are not allowed.