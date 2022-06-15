Kearney Public wants community input on how to use COVID funds

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools is seeking family and community input on the District’s Return to School Plan and how to best utilize federal COVID-19 Relief Funds.

The survey will help the schools reformulate our COVID-19 responses and help determine how KPS will handle the COVID-19 Relief Funds (ESSER III Funds). The survey can be found at www.kearneypublicschools.org until June 21. KPS families and staff should have received an email with a direct link to the survey on Monday.