Kearney Public wants community input on how to use COVID funds

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools is seeking family and community input on the District’s Return to School Plan and how to best utilize federal COVID-19 Relief Funds.
The survey will help the schools reformulate our COVID-19 responses and help determine how KPS will handle the COVID-19 Relief Funds (ESSER III Funds). The survey can be found at www.kearneypublicschools.org until June 21. KPS families and staff should have received an email with a direct link to the survey on Monday.
Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds provide financial support to schools. The funds are intended to minimize the disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic and support the academic, social and emotional well-being of students.