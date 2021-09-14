Kearney Public votes no mask mandate after hours of public discussion

Dr. Rob Messbarger with Kearney Family Practice Associates told the board how the transmissibility of the delta variant of COVID-19 is much higher, and there have been higher levels of hospitalization of children because of its transmissibility. He stated that the pediatric hospital rate was five times higher in August than it was in June.

Dr. David Kingsley of Kearney argued that it is wishful thinking to think masks can stop the virus. According to Kingsley, studies in 2020 and 2021 showed that particles 40% to 65% larger than the COVID-19 virus could get through a mask.

Several parents who commented against a mask mandate asked the board to let the parents decide what is best for their children, while others requested the board listen to the advice of medical professionals who spoke in favor of masks.

Board members expressed their own opinions before discussing a mask mandate and spoke to their own personal experiences.

KPS board member Drew Blessing spoke about his son’s recent bout of RSV, and Blessing’s fear that if he were to be hospitalized, there wouldn’t be a bed for him at the hospital.

“No one wants to wear a mask. I don’t want to wear a mask,” Blessing said. “It’s a temporary compromise so students can stay in school.”