Kearney Public votes no mask mandate after hours of public discussion

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education did not implement a mask mandate for the school district during its Monday night meeting.
The board decided that masks will be “highly recommended” but not required for KPS students and staff members.
The board unanimously voted to continue to carry out the school’s Return to School blueprint, but KPS will offer additional educational or remote learning opportunities for students until younger children can be vaccinated.
The board came to the agreement during the five and a half hour meeting Monday at the Kearney High School Concert Hall and Theater.
A mask mandate at KPS was set to begin Sept. 7, but it was suspended before taking effect in order for the public to provide input on the topic. The issue was the last item on Monday’s agenda. More than 40 people, including 10 medical professionals, previously had signed up to speak during the meeting — as required — on the topic of mask mandate.
Dr. Brady Beacham, a physician on the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s Board of Health, gave the board a professional recommendation to have universal masking in schools. She explained that masking can prevent COVID-19 and quarantines.
For people exposed to the virus who are not masked, Beacham would recommend they quarantine for 10 days. However, if people are masked when exposed, quarantine does not apply.
Dr. Rob Messbarger with Kearney Family Practice Associates told the board how the transmissibility of the delta variant of COVID-19 is much higher, and there have been higher levels of hospitalization of children because of its transmissibility. He stated that the pediatric hospital rate was five times higher in August than it was in June.
Dr. David Kingsley of Kearney argued that it is wishful thinking to think masks can stop the virus. According to Kingsley, studies in 2020 and 2021 showed that particles 40% to 65% larger than the COVID-19 virus could get through a mask.
Several parents who commented against a mask mandate asked the board to let the parents decide what is best for their children, while others requested the board listen to the advice of medical professionals who spoke in favor of masks.
Board members expressed their own opinions before discussing a mask mandate and spoke to their own personal experiences.
KPS board member Drew Blessing spoke about his son’s recent bout of RSV, and Blessing’s fear that if he were to be hospitalized, there wouldn’t be a bed for him at the hospital.
“No one wants to wear a mask. I don’t want to wear a mask,” Blessing said. “It’s a temporary compromise so students can stay in school.”
KPS board member Steve Gaasch discussed how masks can provide difficulties for people with learning disabilities or other physical disabilities. He spoke of his daughter’s struggle with asthma and allergies and how there are days where it can be difficult for her to wear a mask.
“Nobody can tell you better than I can what she needs that day,” Gaasch said.
After further discussing their opinions on a mask mandate, KPS board member Wendy Kreis made the motion to continue the school’s Return to School plan with KPS continuing to operate in the green and to include a remote learning option.
All board members voted in favor of the motion.
More details on the remote learning options will be forthcoming, said KPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards in an email early Tuesday morning to parents and community stakeholders.
“I have been in many classrooms this fall, and there are children in every room choosing to wear a mask,” Edwards said. “I recognize this decision (about the mask mandate) will not appease all parents. We will not all agree, but we must move forward and get to the business of learning.”
In the letter, Edwards said, if a person has a confirmed case of COVID, they cannot return to school until symptom-free, without medication, for 24 hours. These students will either isolate or mask for 10 calendar days from the onset of symptoms.