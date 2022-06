KEARNEY — For the 150th anniversary of Kearney Public Schools, the district would like to honor living KHS graduates from 1930-1960 who went to Longfellow.

To be included, graduates from those years are encouraged to email a current photo, year of graduation and a quote about being a KHS Bearcat, or about the importance of school, to kps@kearneycats.com.

KPS plans to place their graduation photo, current photo and their quote on social media.