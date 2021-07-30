Kearney Public to adopt new health standards; more public input wanted on state standards

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Education has released the second draft of the Nebraska Health Education Standards and will be seeking further input from the public.

After hosting statewide forums about the standards, the NDE closely examined the Human Growth and Development section and removed sex education from the standards.

“We think our Kearney Public School’s parents will appreciate the changes made in the second-round draft,” said Kent Edwards, KPS superintendent of schools. “The voices of parents in Kearney and throughout Nebraska were heard and recognized in this process. We encourage everyone to continue the process by commenting on the new draft as well.”

As planned, KPS will begin to reassess the current KPS Health Standards, which were adopted in 2012. KPS will develop and officially adopt new standards later this year with guidance from the final version of the NDE Health Standards, a local standards committee and input from the public.

“The new KPS Health Standards will continue to meet our students’ educational needs and align with our community’s moral values,” said Edwards.

The second draft of NDE standards can be found online at education.ne.gov/healthed/health-education-standards-development/.