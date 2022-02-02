Kearney Public teachers get extra workdays; students get week off

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools teachers will get two extra workdays this year.

The school’s calendar will be altered in February to include two additional teacher workdays — Feb. 14-15. All KPS students will not attend class Feb. 14-18.

KPS made the decision after seeing similar decisions made by other school districts that have struggled with a lack of staffing, covering classes and loss of learning, said KPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards.

“Time is needed for our teachers to catch up and to be able to plan and equip themselves going into the remainder of the year,” Edwards said.

Parent-teacher conferences and a teacher workday already were scheduled for that week, and students previously were scheduled to be out of school Feb. 16-18.

“(The board of education members) were trying to be most mindful of assisting our teachers. What would be the least intrusive at the family-level setting? ... They are trying to attach it to an already interrupted week,” said Edwards.