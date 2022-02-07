Kearney Public students use their talents to help raise money for new instrument

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mordecai LeFeber, a fourth-grade student from Park Elementary, performed a trumpet solo.

“When your dad is the band director, you have to do music,” LeFeber laughed. “It’s fun, its easy and it’s good. I feel glad and excited that other people might be able to learn piano lessons.”

Fifth-grade student, Rosalie Wheeler from Kenwood Elementary, is among the students who will get to try out the new Clavinovas.

“My old music teacher got me started,” Wheeler said. “She loved piano, and now I take lessons from her. I feel proud and happy because I play piano, and new ones are a big joy.”

Alongside the performances, the KPS Art Department showcased group artwork created by kindergarten through fifth grade classes. The pieces were music-themed and ranged from collages to paintings, for which 200-300 students collaborated on.

The classroom art was featured between performances, and the silent auction raised $755 at the matinée.