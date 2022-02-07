Kearney Public students use their talents to help raise money for new instrument

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Elementary Music Department recently raised more than $2,000 for new Clavinovas at a Matinée of Music.
With the funds, each music classroom will be provided with a set of ukuleles and a new piano.
The students helped reach the goal of $40,000 by contributing class art projects and performances at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.
“Currently, our pianos are pretty rundown, they’re almost 20 years old and some of them are malfunctioning,” said Emily Roemmich, KPS music teacher. “It’s a dire requirement that we really need new pianos. We thought what better way to raise awareness for our need for pianos and showcase our kids performing on them.”
Roemmich said she and KPS music teacher Lisa Miller started fundraising for new Clavinovas more than a year ago.
Grants were donated by the Cope Foundation, the Ted Baldwin Foundation, Classics for Kids, Keno Grant, Kearney Public School Foundation through CLASS Act and various donors participated in Give Where You Live. All of the KPS elementary schools participated, including Bryant, Buffalo Hills, Central, Emerson, Glenwood, Kenwood, Meadowlark, Northeast, Park and Windy Hills.
At the recitals, people could offer donations to listen to 31 elementary students perform vocal and instrumental solos.
Mordecai LeFeber, a fourth-grade student from Park Elementary, performed a trumpet solo.
“When your dad is the band director, you have to do music,” LeFeber laughed. “It’s fun, its easy and it’s good. I feel glad and excited that other people might be able to learn piano lessons.”
Fifth-grade student, Rosalie Wheeler from Kenwood Elementary, is among the students who will get to try out the new Clavinovas.
“My old music teacher got me started,” Wheeler said. “She loved piano, and now I take lessons from her. I feel proud and happy because I play piano, and new ones are a big joy.”
Alongside the performances, the KPS Art Department showcased group artwork created by kindergarten through fifth grade classes. The pieces were music-themed and ranged from collages to paintings, for which 200-300 students collaborated on.
The classroom art was featured between performances, and the silent auction raised $755 at the matinée.
“(The students) are always happy to make art, but when you can give them a reason, it shows how it can support somebody in the community,” said Mikaela Richmond, KPS art teacher. “And someone that they know makes it even better because it gives them that immediate relationship. Like we’re getting to make art to help your music teacher because each student who was involved in the art-making has a music teacher at the school as well.”
With the money, the KPS elementary teachers plan to purchase the instruments, as well as cover inflation costs brought on by the pandemic. Then the elementary students will be strumming ukuleles and learning music on new Clavinovas.
“We appreciate the generous support from our community toward the Fine Arts Program in Kearney Public Schools,” said Lisa Miller, KPS music teacher.