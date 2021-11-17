Kearney Public shifts to more accountable meetings allowing for more transparency

Alex Straatmann, the former president of the KPS Board and its senior member with seven years tenure, agreed with Gifford that public participation is important. “The positive to take away is people are engaged with the school board and it’s important for people to know what we do as a board and what our limits are.”

Straatmann said the Labor Day situation illustrates how difficult it can be for a governing body to abide by open meeting laws, especially if time is short. The law allows for emergency meetings, but advance notification is required.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The challenge with our open meeting laws, is when you have something that comes up like this with a short timeline,” Straatmann said. He said the board members needed to discuss the mandate decision, but they believed there wasn’t time to legally notify the public and conduct an open meeting. That left the group exchanging emails and phone calls rather than gathering in whole to hash out a decision.

“It showed how messy it can be when you can’t just have a meeting,” Straatmann said. “I don’t think it skirted the open meetings law, but it shows the dynamics of a situation when you can’t have a meeting.”