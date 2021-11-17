Kearney Public shifts to more accountable meetings allowing for more transparency

KEARNEY — Two months have passed since Labor Day weekend and so has the decision to suspend a mask mandate for Kearney Public Schools.
Much has happened.
KPS Board members said their meetings appear to be settling down compared to early fall when contentious issues, such as health education standards and COVID protocols, filled the room and dozens of parents and patrons debated their positions at the podium.
Now the board is adopting a new meeting schedule that will give parents and patrons a greater opportunity to observe and participate in KPS Board meetings.
At its Nov. 8 meeting, the board decided to drop its monthly private meetings — called committee meetings — and replace them with public meetings in which the entire board meets and the public is able to attend.
For its committee meetings, the six-member board was divided in two so as not to create a quorum. In keeping with Nebraska open meeting statute, no decisions were made during the committee meetings, which were informational in nature. Under the new format, all board members will attend the same meetings, rather than being divided into groups.
Kathy Gifford, president of the KPS Board and a 50-year education veteran, said recent board meetings were contentious, but she appreciates the community for its participation.
Alex Straatmann, the former president of the KPS Board and its senior member with seven years tenure, agreed with Gifford that public participation is important. “The positive to take away is people are engaged with the school board and it’s important for people to know what we do as a board and what our limits are.”
Straatmann said the Labor Day situation illustrates how difficult it can be for a governing body to abide by open meeting laws, especially if time is short. The law allows for emergency meetings, but advance notification is required.
“The challenge with our open meeting laws, is when you have something that comes up like this with a short timeline,” Straatmann said. He said the board members needed to discuss the mandate decision, but they believed there wasn’t time to legally notify the public and conduct an open meeting. That left the group exchanging emails and phone calls rather than gathering in whole to hash out a decision.
“It showed how messy it can be when you can’t just have a meeting,” Straatmann said. “I don’t think it skirted the open meetings law, but it shows the dynamics of a situation when you can’t have a meeting.”
Board member Wendy Kreis said it was the correct decision to suspend the mandate. It was scheduled to take effect Sept. 7, but that action was suspended until the board’s Sept. 13 meeting when the public could comment and the board could discuss it during an open meeting.
“At the time it was suspended it was the right answer. The implementation was based on data from one day and it shook out that it was not a surge in COVID as suspected,” Kreis said.
Board member Steve Gaasch agreed with Kreis on suspending the mandate. “Dr. Edwards initially called for the masks because we had a large number of kids who missed school, but they didn’t have COVID. Initially the fear was that we potentially had a lot of kids who were sick and because of the holiday weekend it would be safer to mask up. We were trying to be pre-emptive.”
Board member Dave Brandt said he would have preferred to err on the side of caution and to implement the mandate.
“I have no qualms asking our kids to wear a mask. They did it very successfully last year,” Brandt said. “We have people with immune issues all across our district. My goal is to mitigate risk. Wearing a mask is a small ask,” Brandt said.
Board member Drew Blessing could not be reached for comment.