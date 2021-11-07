Kearney Public Schools to update school’s books with American Rescue Plan Act grant

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools has received a $41,826 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act grants.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced more than $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act grants to institutions across the United States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The grants support the role of museums and libraries in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. Institutions receiving awards are matching them with $20 million in non-federal funds.

The ARP grant received by the Kearney Public School district will provide $20,000 to Central, Bryant, Northeast and Emerson libraries to purchase nonfiction resources, including books and subscriptions to online services. Each school will receive $5,000, which will purchase approximately 217 books. The new books will update and replace 20-year-old nonfiction books.

Another $10,825 will be used to purchase STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) equipment that will be circulated among the four schools. After the grant period is over, the STEM equipment will be available to all KPS elementary schools.

The four librarians will receive $10,233 to travel to the American Library Association Conference in Washington, D.C., this summer.