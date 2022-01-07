Kearney Public Schools revises COVID-19 guidelines

KEARNEY — In response to the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, Kearney Public Schools has revised its readmittance plan.

The CDC is now recommending a five-day isolation period from the onset of COVID symptoms instead of a 10-day isolation period. Following their lead, KPS has reduced the required isolation time from 10 days to five days following the onset of symptoms.

“Student wellness continues to be at the top of our priority list in our schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards. “COVID is a fluid situation that requires constant monitoring. We continue working with our health officials to guide us on best practices to maintain a healthy school environment while keeping our students in the classroom where they learn best.”

At KPS, students and staff may return to school from a confirmed or suspected (not-tested) COVID case when they are symptom-free for 24-hours without medication. However, in accordance with CDC guidelines, if a student returns to school from their isolation period before the 5-day period is completed, they will be required to wear a mask for the duration of the five-day period. The five-day period starts at the onset of symptoms. Anyone testing negative for COVID must provide the negative test result in order to return to school mask-free.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}