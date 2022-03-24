Kearney Public Schools Resource Officer Cody Weldon helping students learn guitar

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools Resource Officer Cody Weldon is always looking for ways to connect with students.

One of his favorite ways to spend time with the kids is grabbing a football and playing catch before school in the gym or at recess. Students in Sunrise Middle School’s guitar class have been able to see another side of Weldon when he picked up a guitar and began playing during their class.

Weldon began playing guitar in high school, and he owns an acoustic and electric guitar. He had been talking to Sunrise Middle School Band Director Paloma Mena-Werth about the instruments he plays when she told him she teaches a guitar class. Mena-Werth has been teaching guitar for 10 years as an elective class for eighth-graders.

“Eighth grade is the year that they don’t have to play in band, choir or orchestra anymore, and so this gives them another option. I think it hooks a lot of kids that maybe did drop their other music classes, and then they pick up the guitar,” she explained.

The class can have a maximum of 19 students, and it is full this semester. The students learn standard music notation, how to read tablature and how to play chords. When Weldon learned about the class, he told Mena-Werth he’d like to join in sometime. And he did just that. When the students realized Weldon was going to play along with them, they were surprised.

“It’s kind of cool being a police officer and going into a class because usually they pay attention a little bit more. It’s something different,” Weldon said.

During a class this week, Weldon passed out Kearney Police Department stickers to the students before grabbing a guitar and leading the kids through chords. He played along as they strummed to the song “Best Day of My Life” by American Authors, and he even performed solo for the class.

Weldon hopes being in the classroom and meeting with students will help them get to know him better and understand his role.

“Sometimes kids just want to hear stories about what it’s like to be a police officer, and I’ll go in and share a little bit about me so they get to know who I am and why I’m here and what we do,” he said.