Kearney Public Schools reissues mask mandate; increases of COVID-19 attributed

- Students and staff will not be quarantined due to close contact with a COVID-19 positive person as KPS will have masking in place to prevent close contacts.

- The KPS Exclusion and Readmittance Plan in the COVID-19 plan at kearneypublicschools.org will be followed to determine when students and staff will be sent home due to illness.

- Students and staff who report illnesses to their building or who are sent home due to illness, will be required to stay home until they are symptom-free without medications for 24 hours.

- Student and staff face covering exemptions from the 2020-21 school year will be recognized this school year.

- Remote learning will not be offered by the district at this time.

The district will continue to monitor the local health situation and will make further announcements on an extension or termination of the face covering mandate before Oct. 15. Students, staff and parents/guardians are asked to be mindful of exposures outside of school and to watch for symptoms.