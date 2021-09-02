Kearney Public Schools reissues mask mandate; increases of COVID-19 attributed

KEARNEY — Beginning Tuesday Kearney Public Schools will implement an indoor mask mandate.
In a letter sent Wednesday night to KPS parents and stakeholders, Superintendent Kent Edwards said that after extensive consultation with local health officials and a rapid rise in COVID-19 in the schools, KPS will begin a mask mandate for all students and staff next week.
The mandate will be in effect until at least Oct. 15.
“This should give our school system and local health officials the time needed to determine if we are effectively slowing the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. We hope this will also take some pressure off of our local clinics and hospitals which are at capacity with COVID-19, RSV and other illnesses,” Edwards said in the letter.
The school district will remain in the green zone on their risk dial unless there are greater issues and a need for more extensive strategies beyond masking. Moving the risk dial to the yellow zone has requirements beyond the school’s current needs, said Tori Stofferson, KPS communications director.
For example, in the yellow zone the school’s pay-to-ride bus system would be suspended and would create transportation issues for many KPS families.
The following actions will be in place until at least Oct. 15 regardless of a person’s vaccination status:
Required face coverings
- Allowable face coverings include masks, face shields and gaiters.
- If a student, staff member or visitor does not have a mask, one will be provided to them.
Indoor activities/sports/events
- All students and staff will be required to wear a face covering inside the school and at indoor activities or events, unless actively involved in athletic competition, a physical education class, or eating or at lunch or snack time.
- All students and staff will be required to wear a face covering when they are being transported on a bus.
- All visitors to KPS buildings during the school day or attending indoor events after the school day will be required to wear a face covering.
Outdoor activities/sports/events
- Students and staff will be able to remove face coverings outdoors and keep social distance when possible at activities, recess, etc.
- Visitors are recommended, but not required to wear face coverings at outdoor activities and efforts to socially distance should be used.
Exclusions/readmittance
- Students and staff will not be quarantined due to close contact with a COVID-19 positive person as KPS will have masking in place to prevent close contacts.
- The KPS Exclusion and Readmittance Plan in the COVID-19 plan at kearneypublicschools.org will be followed to determine when students and staff will be sent home due to illness.
- Students and staff who report illnesses to their building or who are sent home due to illness, will be required to stay home until they are symptom-free without medications for 24 hours.
- Student and staff face covering exemptions from the 2020-21 school year will be recognized this school year.
- Remote learning will not be offered by the district at this time.
The district will continue to monitor the local health situation and will make further announcements on an extension or termination of the face covering mandate before Oct. 15. Students, staff and parents/guardians are asked to be mindful of exposures outside of school and to watch for symptoms.
“I understand that some of you will think this is not going far enough while others will think it is going too far,” Edwards said. “This is not a change we take lightly or a decision made quickly. Our decision is an effort to further protect all students and staff from the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. We will continue to closely monitor all guidance regarding COVID-19.”
KPS’s COVID-19 Blueprint is located on the website at kearneypublicschools.org.