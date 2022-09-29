Kearney Public Schools receives $30K Eaton grant

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools elementary school principals have developed a project called Making Space for Innovative Thinking Resources that will bring new opportunities for science, technology, engineering and math exploration to 2,739 Kearney students in grades K-5.

The program recently received a grant for $30,000 to partially fund the project.

With the funds, KPS will purchase 20 mobile STEM carts. Ten of the carts will be used for grades K-2, and the other 10 will be used for grades 3-5.

Each KPS elementary school will have two STEM carts to help improve math and science performance, reduce behavior disruptions, and give students the opportunity to explore and develop STEM skills and interests.

“This project will enhance the opportunities for STEM activities in the classroom,” stated Sara Paider, KPS director of PreK-5 education. “These activities engage students and encourage them to focus on their personal areas of interest while emphasizing science, math, and technology.”

Each KPS elementary schools will have monthly STEM activities that encourage high levels of student engagement in science, technology, engineering and math challenges. The STEM carts will contain seven drawers of STEM materials and equipment that are aligned to the seven Nebraska Career Clusters which include agriculture food & natural resources, communications & information systems, skilled & technical sciences, health sciences, human sciences & education, and business marketing & management.

Teachers will reserve a cart for classroom activities, or pull a drawer so that a student(s) can work on a project of interest. At the end of a semester, schools will rotate the carts to other schools and receive a new set of carts that have different STEM activities.

The total budget for Making Space for Innovative Thinking Resources is $43,000 to purchase the 10 STEM carts for grades K-2 and 10 STEM carts for grades 3-5 and for the equipment.

“We could not be more thankful to the Eaton Corporation for their support of STEM education with our KPS students,” stated Paider. “Innovative educational opportunities would not be possible without the support of community-minded, progressive companies.”