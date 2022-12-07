Kearney Public Schools ranks 'great' on state accountability system

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools district recently received a “great” rating in the Nebraska Department of Education’s Accountability for a Quality Education Today and Tomorrow classifications.

KPS schools received an excellent, great or good ranking, with none in the bottom classification of needing support.

“To have no schools in the ‘needs support’ area, especially as a Class A district, it’s a real feather in the cap of our staff. It takes everyone,” said KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf.

The state accountability system measures schools in six “tenet” areas that contribute to a quality public school. Tenets examined include education opportunities and access; transitions; positive partnerships, relationships and success; educator effectiveness; student achievement and growth; and postsecondary, career and civic readiness. Schools have been measured by this system since 2015. Schools are rated in one of four ways: needs support, good, great and excellent.

The following ratings were given to KPS schools:

Excellent — Glenwood, Kenwood, Meadowlark, Park and Windy Hills.

Great — Buffalo Hills, Central and Horizon Middle School.

Good — Bryant, Emerson, Kearney High School, Northeast and Sunrise Middle School.

Needs support — None.

Due to the pandemic, KPS has not received rankings since the 2018-19 school year. Mundorf acknowledged that the results aren’t perfect, but the school district has been working diligently to improve student attendance, graduation rates and increasing the amount of support and teams to address student concerns and help them be successful.

“We raised our graduation rate in 2021-22 to 93.4%, up a little over three percentage points, and six percentage points above the state average,” Mundorf said.

Mundorf credits the Hanny Arram Center for Success and KHS Student Assistance Team plan for the increase in graduation rates.

“The Arram Center is at the top of the reasons, the number one reason for that improvement, by offering an educational experience and environment that students can learn in a smaller setting. A lot of students have anxieties, and it helps them attend school more frequently, have a personalized education,” Mundorf said. “Our high school has continued to increase the number of supports and teams to come together to look at those individual situations, address concerns and help that student be successful.”

Attendance has also been a priority for KPS, and the school district has a 93% attendance rate. School principals, directors and social workers have created attendance and support plans to work with families in order to get students to school.

KPS math scores have continued to improve, and Mundorf is optimistic that there will be a rise in language arts scores with the school’s new curriculum. He is grateful to his staff and parents for helping Kearney students succeed.

“Thank you to our parents for making the commitment to their children’s education. It takes our parents getting their kids to school, being invested in their kids and asking how school is going,” he said. “I can’t say enough about our entire staff, starting with our teachers, but also our leaders and support staff.”