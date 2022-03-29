Kearney Public Schools hires new director of student services and safety

KEARNEY — Dr. Dan Endorf has been selected as the new Kearney Public Schools director of student services and safety starting in the 2022-23 school year.

Endorf is currently serving as the superintendent of North Bend Central Public Schools.

“Dr. Endorf is the perfect fit for this position,” states Jason Mundorf, KPS associate superintendent and recently announced 2022-23 KPS superintendent. “Dr. Endorf is a decorated administrator who has been a leader for many years in a variety of school systems. We are excited to welcome him to the KPS district administration team. He will be a collaborative leader who understands the tasks he is charged with leading. Dr. Endorf has a proven track record of success and will work with district leaders and staff, along with community agencies and stakeholders, to support our students’ various needs. He will keep a close eye on the district’s safety and security. Dr. Endorf will be a great addition to KPS and we welcome him and his family!”

Endorf says Kearney has a world-class educational system in as good of a community as you will find in Nebraska. “School safety is and will continue to be an emphasis in every school district across the nation,” said Endorf. “With approximately 6,500 students and staff counting on us every day, it’s of extreme importance to be proactive and prepared regarding safety protocols.”

Endorf has been superintendent of North Bend Central since 2010 and is an adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Before that, he was the director of district services in York Public Schools (2009-10), principal of York High School (2005-09), assistant principal at Waverly High School (1999-05), a teacher and coach at Waverly High School (1997-99), and a teacher and coach at Omaha Central High School (1996-97).

“My heart had students in mind when I became a teacher; this position affords me the opportunity to concentrate on the entire student experience taking into account all of the exceptionalities and unique traits each and every student possesses,” Endorf said.

Endorf earned his doctorate in educational administration, a master’s degree in educational administration and a bachelor of science degree in secondary education all from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. His professional affiliations include the Nebraska Association of School Administrators (President, Region II), Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals, as well as others. He was the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association’s State Superintendent of the Year in 2019 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ State of Nebraska Volunteer of the Year in 2019. He is an active member of the North Bend community including the Chamber of Commerce, Optimists Club, various youth sports groups and the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Endorf and his wife Sharon have three children: daughter Ella, a senior at the University of Mississippi; son Austin, a sophomore at Nebraska Wesleyan; and son Asher, who will be a junior at Kearney High School next fall.