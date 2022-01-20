Kearney Public Schools gives parents say on what students check out from library

“We have a responsibility to offer a wide range of book choices that meet all of their diverse needs. Some of the materials in our media center would have content some individuals or families find offensive or outside of their families’ moral values and philosophies,” according to the letter.

In order to address concerns on both sides of the conversation, the KPS Board of Education and the administration decided to treat it similarly to how students have access to resources like the internet through the school’s Internet Use Policy. There have been a modest number of parents wanting knowledge of what their children is accessing or checking out, primarily at the middle school level, Edwards said.

The policy was a way for the school district to be proactive and to allow parents be the decision maker in what materials their children are reading and have access to, not the district, he added.

Superintendents and library specialists across the state have been reaching out to Edwards and KPS officials to ask for more information on the policy and how to navigate the potential hot button topic.

“We want to accommodate where you are at as a parent and a family in respect to your individual child,” Edwards said.