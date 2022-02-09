Kearney Public Schools girls designed bookmark, win contest

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Kearney Community Learning Center partnered with the Kearney Lions Club to support the “I see, I read” bookmark contest.
All KCLC students had the opportunity to design a bookmark for the contest. The Lions selected two winners and three runners-up. The winning students, both from Windy Hills Elementary, are Kyla Schanou, fifth grade, and Kalia Williams, fourth grade. They were surprised Friday with a visit from Lions Club members when they received their prizes.
The bookmarks will be printed and given to all students in KPS and copies will be available at the library.
The three runners-up include Kenwood students Aspen Sasek, fourth grade; Jersi Winkler, fifth grade, and Harper Krantz, fourth grade.