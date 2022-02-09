 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney Public Schools girls designed bookmark, win contest
Kyla and Kalia

Windy Hills Elementary fifth-grader Kyla Schanou and fourth-grader Kalia Williams were the winners of the Kearney Lions Club and Kearney Community Learning Center “I see, I read” bookmark contest.

 Courtesy

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Kearney Community Learning Center partnered with the Kearney Lions Club to support the “I see, I read” bookmark contest.

Harper

Kenwood Elementary fourth-grade student Harper Krantz was a runner-up in the “I see, I read” bookmark contest sponsored by the Kearney Community Learning Center and the Kearney Lions Club.

All KCLC students had the opportunity to design a bookmark for the contest. The Lions selected two winners and three runners-up. The winning students, both from Windy Hills Elementary, are Kyla Schanou, fifth grade, and Kalia Williams, fourth grade. They were surprised Friday with a visit from Lions Club members when they received their prizes.

The bookmarks will be printed and given to all students in KPS and copies will be available at the library.

Kenwood runners up

Kearney Lions Club members presented awards to the runners-up of the “I see, I read” bookmark contest sponsored by the Lions Club and Kearney Public Schools Kearney Community Learning Center. The runners-up were fourth-grader Aspen Sasek and fifth-grader Jersi Winkler.

The three runners-up include Kenwood students Aspen Sasek, fourth grade; Jersi Winkler, fifth grade, and Harper Krantz, fourth grade.

