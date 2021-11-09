Kearney Public Schools expects to spend about $10,200 per student this year

KEARNEY ­— Kearney Public Schools ranks No. 5 for lowest spending cost per student in the state.

The KPS Board of Education was given the 2021 financial audit of the school district at the board’s meeting Monday night. The audit was conducted this fall. Mindy Oman with KSO accounting firm informed the board that it was their opinion that the financial statements do present fairly.

The total net position of the school district increased by $51 million due to the advanced refunding of bonds that will be paid off in future years from the money that is held in trust for the school, Oman said.

In other items of note, the general fund increased by $1.65 million due to higher tax collection and federal ESSER funds that the district received. The increase in state aid was just more than $1 million from the previous year.

The general fund expenditures increased by $2.65 million due to salary and benefit increases, increases in maintenance and operations of buildings.

Oman reported that cost per pupil at KPS was $10,461 for 2019-20. The state average is $13,558. The lowest in the state is $10,026 per pupil, and the highest is $48,764. The projected cost at KPS this year is expected to be about $10,200 per person.