Kearney Public Schools expects to spend about $10,200 per student this year

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools ranks No. 5 for lowest spending cost per student in the state.
The KPS Board of Education was given the 2021 financial audit of the school district at the board’s meeting Monday night. The audit was conducted this fall. Mindy Oman with KSO accounting firm informed the board that it was their opinion that the financial statements do present fairly.
The total net position of the school district increased by $51 million due to the advanced refunding of bonds that will be paid off in future years from the money that is held in trust for the school, Oman said.
In other items of note, the general fund increased by $1.65 million due to higher tax collection and federal ESSER funds that the district received. The increase in state aid was just more than $1 million from the previous year.
The general fund expenditures increased by $2.65 million due to salary and benefit increases, increases in maintenance and operations of buildings.
Oman reported that cost per pupil at KPS was $10,461 for 2019-20. The state average is $13,558. The lowest in the state is $10,026 per pupil, and the highest is $48,764. The projected cost at KPS this year is expected to be about $10,200 per person.
“I think that is an important number. It really highlights what we are spending money on. We are really trying to be diligent with the funds,” said KPS board member Alex Straatmann.
Also at the meeting, the board gave first reading approval to consider moving to a committee structure. The change would cause a revision in internal board policies for the standing committees and special committees.
Straatmann explained that the change would allow for more transparency from the board, including how they operate and the discussions they have before their meetings.
“When we talk about policy changes, when we talk about budgets, it’s not the first time we discuss it. We don’t just show up and vote,” he explained.
“I am very much of a proponent for this policy to allow this board, and all future boards, to be more effective, to be able to really understand each other and hopefully to come to even some better communication opportunities,” added KPS board member Wendy Kreis.
The board voted in favor of the first reading of the revised policies.
The board moved into closed session for the purpose of conducting a performance evaluation.
Other business during the meeting included:
— Adoption of the 2022-23 school calender.
— A declared resolution of support for military children and families.
— Announcement of the open house and ribbon cutting for the Hanny Arram Center for Success at 5:30 p.m. today at 3907 Sixth Ave. in Kearney.