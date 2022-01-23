Kearney Public Schools creates transition plan from day care to kindergarten

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools is working with local preschools and day cares to create a transition that will benefit students, parents and teachers.

“Our goal is to strengthen relationships and support collaboration with early childcare and preschool programs in the community to support the transition to kindergarten,” said Chelsea Feusner, PK-5 education director for KPS.

According to Feusner, Kearney Public Schools has a strong relationship with Sixpence Child Care Partnership Centers and several other childcare centers, including Head Start and the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The childcare centers serve on the KPS Bright Future Preschool Advisory Board. All of the centers are collaborating to make a smooth daycare/preschool transition to kindergarten.

“We have students that enter our doors from many daycares and preschools across the community. This project aims to create an open door and collaborative opportunity for Kearney Public Schools to connect with the early childcare and preschool centers in our community,” Feusner said.