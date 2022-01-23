Kearney Public Schools creates transition plan from day care to kindergarten

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools is working with local preschools and day cares to create a transition that will benefit students, parents and teachers.
“Our goal is to strengthen relationships and support collaboration with early childcare and preschool programs in the community to support the transition to kindergarten,” said Chelsea Feusner, PK-5 education director for KPS.
According to Feusner, Kearney Public Schools has a strong relationship with Sixpence Child Care Partnership Centers and several other childcare centers, including Head Start and the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The childcare centers serve on the KPS Bright Future Preschool Advisory Board. All of the centers are collaborating to make a smooth daycare/preschool transition to kindergarten.
“We have students that enter our doors from many daycares and preschools across the community. This project aims to create an open door and collaborative opportunity for Kearney Public Schools to connect with the early childcare and preschool centers in our community,” Feusner said.
Last year KPS created a transition plan for the internal KPS preschool Bright Futures and kindergarten. This year, KPS is expanding the opportunity to support student transitions with their Sixpence Childcare Partnerships and Head Start. According to Feusner, the long-term goal is to partner with other interested child cares and early care providers to help all students transition to Kearney Public Schools.
To create a network between the early care and kindergarten, Kearney Public Schools is hosting an evening for invited partners and their center’s teachers and directors to meet with kindergarten teachers, principals, social workers, counselors, the enrollment officer and Bearcat Diner manager.
The childcare centers will hear tips and strategies to support incoming kindergartners. The KPS team will walk through a transition template that allows parents to release information and have conversations with day cares and preschools before starting kindergarten. The goal is to be informed of a student’s progress and areas of growth to support their academic and social-emotional transition to kindergarten. KPS also will review a summer calendar of activities to help students review skills before entering kindergarten in the fall.