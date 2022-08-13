Kearney Public Schools celebrating 150 years educating students

KEARNEY — With the start of a new school year, Kearney Public Schools will be celebrating it’s 150th year in the community.

The celebratory year will be led by the school’s new superintendent, Jason Mundorf.

“It is an honor to be the superintendent for the 150th year of Kearney Public Schools and celebrate the storied history of education in Kearney. We are proud to employ the most talented and dedicated teachers in the state and are humbled by the success of our amazing students,” Mundorf said.

In order to celebrate the school’s storied history in the community, an all-class reunion will be held for Kearney High School alums Sept. 23-24.

“The 150th anniversary of Kearney Public Schools is a terrific opportunity to bring KHS alumni home for an all-class reunion,” said Lisa Reese Parish, Kearney Public Schools Foundation executive director. “Alumni can join us for any or all of a variety of activities, including a golf tournament, KHS Booster Club tailgate, Kearney High football game, a downtown “Rowdy Crawl,” food truck lunch at Harmon Park, tours of the new Kearney High, Baptist Church (old Kearney High) and city of Kearney, and a final buffet dinner at Younes Conference Center.”

Many KHS classes are scheduling their class reunions to coincide with the all-class reunion. Retired KPS teachers and staff are also invited to join the reunion.

“We know that teachers have a tremendous impact on all of our lives, and we hope to create the opportunity for KHS Alumni to thank some of the people who made a difference in their formative years,” Parish said.

The school will be honoring KHS graduates from the former Longfellow school with posts on the KPS Facebook and website. KPS will also highlight 150 notable KHS graduates from past to present on Facebook and the KPS website. Longfellow graduates are encouraged to email their current photo, graduation year and advice for today’s students to kps@kearneycats.com. The posts will be displayed online throughout the school year.

Each school will be celebrating their anniversary with a 150-year banner on display. Current teachers and staff members will receive a commemorative 150-year lanyard to wear this school year. In the spring, KPS students will help place a time capsule inside of the walls of the Whittier Building. The building was built in 1920 and has been used by the district in different capacities since it was built. It is currently the KPS Administration Building.

Mundorf noted that education has changed dramatically in the past 150 years, from teachers becoming “masters in the science of learning” to students becoming more sophisticated and worldly due to technology.

“There are also many things that remain constant. There are still rousing games of tag on the playground, still high school romances that bloom by the lockers, Friday night sports teams cheered on by the Rowdies, amazing proms and tearful graduations. The good stuff is constant,” Mundorf said. “We are proud to be a part of this amazing community, even if it is just a small point in time. Our schools are evolving, growing, changing and celebrating our successes, both past and present. It is exciting to think what the next 150 years might bring.”