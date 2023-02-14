KEARNEY – Kearney Public Schools has canceled all events in the district Wednesday night and Thursday morning due to an expected snowstorm.

With estimates of 3-7 inches of snow and winds in the range of 30-40 miles per hour, Kearney Public Schools will cancel all events scheduled in the district facilities Wednesday night and Thursday morning. KPS had scheduled days off Feb. 15-17 for parent teacher conferences.

Parent-teacher conferences scheduled from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 will be rescheduled for 4-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.

This storm is expected to start in the Tri-City area around noon and run throughout the day. Take caution traveling to state wrestling or to destinations during this short break.