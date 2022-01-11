Kearney Public Schools Board of Education under new leadership this year

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education will be under new leadership this year.

Wendy Kreis was unanimously elected as the KPS school board president at the board’s meeting Monday. Kreis will be taking over for Kathy Gifford, who served two terms as the board president.

The board selected Drew Blessing as vice president and Alex Straatmann as secretary. Kreis, Straatmann and Dave Brandt were chosen to serve on the Committee of American Civics. Straatmann, Blessing and Kreis will serve on the Negotiations Committee. Gifford and Brandt were selected to sit on the search committee for the new superintendent.

Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards announced last month he would be retiring at the end of this school year. The board approved a contract with the Nebraska Association of School Boards to conduct the search for the KPS superintendent.

During the meeting, Edwards discussed how there has been a dramatic change in the pool of substitute teachers for the district and not for the better.

“The landscape has changed dramatically during the last couple of years relative to substitute teachers,” he said.