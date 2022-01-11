Kearney Public Schools Board of Education under new leadership this year

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education will be under new leadership this year.
Wendy Kreis was unanimously elected as the KPS school board president at the board’s meeting Monday. Kreis will be taking over for Kathy Gifford, who served two terms as the board president.
The board selected Drew Blessing as vice president and Alex Straatmann as secretary. Kreis, Straatmann and Dave Brandt were chosen to serve on the Committee of American Civics. Straatmann, Blessing and Kreis will serve on the Negotiations Committee. Gifford and Brandt were selected to sit on the search committee for the new superintendent.
Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards announced last month he would be retiring at the end of this school year. The board approved a contract with the Nebraska Association of School Boards to conduct the search for the KPS superintendent.
During the meeting, Edwards discussed how there has been a dramatic change in the pool of substitute teachers for the district and not for the better.
“The landscape has changed dramatically during the last couple of years relative to substitute teachers,” he said.
Gifford noted the importance of in-person learning and to have teachers in the classroom. In order to incentivize teacher attendance, the board approved the 2021-22 Certified Negotiated Agreement with the Kearney Education Association. The change in the perfect attendance model will reward teachers who are in their classrooms every day.
The change will see teachers who have perfect attendance get $400 for terms 1-3 and $800 for term 4 that they are not absent for sick leave, personal leave or leave using pay deduction.
Dr. Chelsea Feusner and Melissa Herrmann gave a student assessment update on students in third through eighth grade at KPS. The Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System information from spring 2021 showed that the state average proficiency was 48% in English Language Arts and 46% in mathematics. The Kearney school district average was 55% in English and 56% in math.
“I think it shows the importance of in-person learning,” Straatmann said in regard to Kearney’s scores.
In other business, the board accepted the resignation for Windy Hills Elementary School first-grade teacher Kiley Isaac, effective at the end of the school year.