Kearney Public Schools Board of Education candidate Will Kirkland Air Force vet

KEARNEY — Will Kirkland has announced he is running for a seat on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education.

Kirkland was raised in Kearney through fourth grade at Park Elementary. He then attended Shelton Public Schools, before transferring to Barr Junior High/Middle School in Grand Island. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 2002.

After graduation, Kirkland joined the U.S. Air Force for a six-year active duty enlistment. During his time with the Air Force, he reached the rank of staff sergeant (E-5). He was stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland, and worked at the National Security Agency. Kirkland attended Arizona State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, and is pursuing a second bachelor’s degree in geography.

After his enlistment ended, Kirkland moved back to Kearney and started work at The Buckle Inc. where he is currently employed as the service desk manager in Buckle Information Technology. His wife, Kirstin, works for the KPS administration office in curriculum. Kirkland’s two sons attend Kearney Public Schools.

Regarding his decision to run for the school board, Kirkland wants to bring a sense of normalcy back to the group and on the real issues facing students, staff and everyone who supports KPS. He wants people to know that KPS is a safe, inclusive environment that will be free from intimidation, where students feel proud to be themselves and grow into productive citizens.

Kirkland believes the focus for the next four years for the KPS School Board should be the upcoming curriculum adoptions, managing the budget and working through inflation of all goods and services, as well as what to do with some of the older buildings in the KPS system. Another important focus for Kirkland in the next four years will be the mental health of students and staff, which includes more understanding regarding diversity and inclusion.

“We have to keep our focus on real issues that are affecting our students and staff. We have to mitigate the noise that is created by a minority of the population regarding problems that simply do not exist. I will trust the career educators and their experience to do the right thing; it is their life’s work and passion and must be considered,” Kirkland said.

For more information about Kirkland, go to www.facebook.com/Kirkland4Kearney.