Kearney Public Schools board candidates speak out on issues

EDITOR’S NOTE: The five active candidates on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education ballot responded to the Kearney’s Hub’s request for background information and for their views on some issues that affect education and KPS. The top three vote-getters will be elected to the KPS Board.

Drew Blessing

Town: Kearney

Current and prior elective office: Kearney Public Schools Board of Education

List of community service: Kids coding club (Coder Dojo/Hour of Code), founding member of local housing nonprofit, Nebraska Liquid Asset Fund Board of Trustees, Launch NE Leadership and Planning Committee, KPS Board and NASB Legislation Committee member

Occupation: Software developer

Family: Wife Brittany and son Karson

Question 1: What personal qualities do you possess that make you a strong candidate for Kearney Public Schools Board of Education? (50 words)

I am reliable, honest and trustworthy. Serving our community and schools is my passion. My experience allows me to continue leading and advocating for teachers, students and families. I am thankful to serve the Kearney community on the school board and would be honored to continue serving.

Question 2: Describe one current trend in education that either encourages you or discourages you. (50 words)

I am encouraged by community support for public education. Teachers, parents and students are more engaged than ever to help KPS achieve success. Local organizations continue to seek partnerships with KPS. These relationships inspire me to keep working to improve outcomes for our children, schools and our community.

Question 3: This is your option. Select any one of the issues listed here or address an issue of your choice. Please explain how you will address that issue as a KPS Board member.

OPTIONS: High property taxes; Curriculum and academic performance; Sex education standards; Teacher shortage; Parental involvement; Screening library books. (50 words)

Unlike other government subdivisions, schools receive funding only from state aid (about 20%) and property taxes. Lowering taxes requires the collaboration of schools, senators and the governor. I will continue advocating for property tax relief and changes to school funding, and commit to reducing our tax levy as a result.

Paul Hazard

Town: Kearney

Current and prior elective office: None

List of community service: Volunteer youth basketball coach, volunteer youth track coach, Kearney High Booster Club

Occupation: Vice president of DuVall Financial Group

Family: Married to Amy, three daughters Kyah, Mekena and Maci, all in Kearney Public Schools

Question 1: What personal qualities do you possess that make you a strong candidate for Kearney Public Schools Board of Education? (50 words)

As a retired State Trooper, I bring a unique work experience to the board on school safety. Listening: being able to hear the opposition. Communicator: standing up for those who don’t feel they have a voice. Problem Solver: finding ways to bring solutions to problems.

Question 2: Describe one current trend in education that either encourages you or discourages you. (50 words)

KHS is a step ahead of the rest with technical trade opportunities. Trends show, trade jobs are in high demand with competitive salaries. Rising cost of traditional college has increased the appeal of trade schools. KHS allows students the chance to gather specific trade skills before leaving HS.

Question 3: This is your option. Select any one of the issues listed here or address an issue of your choice. Please explain how you will address that issue as a KPS Board member.

OPTIONS: High property taxes; Curriculum and academic performance; Sex education standards; Teacher shortage; Parental involvement; Screening library books. (50 words)

Nationwide shortage of teachers is in part because of topics listed above. State standards, CRT, lack of parent involvement, and constant stepping on eggshells lead to a shortage. Teachers’ hands became tied impart to state and federal requirements place upon their shoulders. I will be a voice for our teachers.

John D. Icenogle

Town: Kearney

Current and prior elective office: None

List of community service: Former chair of Leadership Kearney, member of the Kearney Public Library Advisory Board, member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Nebraska Advisory Committee and coach of the Kearney Catholic Mock Trial Team.

Occupation: Attorney

Family: Wife Mary Rose Icenogle, daughter Rollins Icenogle, parents John and Barbara Icenogle, siblings Samuel Icenogle and Margot Icenogle-Larsen

Question 1: What personal qualities do you possess that make you a strong candidate for Kearney Public Schools Board of Education? (50 words)

I strive to be a critical thinker, open minded and transparent. I am willing to listen to all perspectives, answer tough questions, and engage with the community. This will allow me to make tough, but educated, decisions that are in the best interests of our students.

Question 2: Describe one current trend in education that either encourages you or discourages you. (50 words)

The best trend we are seeing in education is the push to prepare our students for the future and not just for college. We offer dual credit and AP classes for college bound students while now offering more internships and certification opportunities for those planning to work immediately after graduating.

Question 3: This is your option. Select any one of the issues listed here or address an issue of your choice. Please explain how you will address that issue as a KPS Board member.

OPTIONS: High property taxes; Curriculum and academic performance; Sex education standards; Teacher shortage; Parental involvement; Screening library books. (50 words)

The main issue that I am running on is the teacher shortage we are seeing in our area. I believe the best way to address the problem is to make Kearney more competitive in providing compensation, benefits, classroom infrastructure, and an environment that attracts teachers and encourages them to stay.

Derek Meyer

Town: Kearney

Current and prior elective office: None

List of community service:

Occupation: Claims adjuster

Family: Wife and three daughters

Question 1: What personal qualities do you possess that make you a strong candidate for Kearney Public Schools Board of Education? (50 words)

I believe that I will be a strong voice for parents that feel they’ve been ignored. I’m not influenced by outside noise and will always tell the truth. I will stand up for what’s right and fight the “woke” culture that’s in our society today.

Question 2: Describe one current trend in education that either encourages you or discourages you. (50 words)

What’s discouraging is we aren’t letting kids be kids anymore. Instead of focusing on the core five subjects and extracurriculars, our culture is pushing things like CRT, CSE, third party surveys about their feelings and gender identity. Let the kids be kids.

Question 3: This is your option. Select any one of the issues listed here or address an issue of your choice. Please explain how you will address that issue as a KPS Board member.

OPTIONS: High property taxes; Curriculum and academic performance; Sex education standards; Teacher shortage; Parental involvement; Screening library books. (50 words)

I’m selecting something not in this list: school safety. I believe we need to adjust our budget and put more money towards school safety. We need to put fences up around all of our elementary playgrounds and we need to have more than just three armed officers patrolling all of our schools.

Jacob Reiter

Town: Kearney

Current and prior elective office: NA

List of community service: Tee-ball coach during the summer, United Way volunteer, trail rehabilitation for Kearney Park and Recreation, Watchdog mentor at kid’s school, volunteer at kid’s school, Dryland River walk rehabilitation at Meadowlark Elementary.

Occupation: Professional civil engineer

Family: Married to a wonderful wife and father of four awesome kids. We also have two dogs.

Question 1: What personal qualities do you possess that make you a strong candidate for Kearney Public Schools Board of Education? (50 words)

I am a critical thinker and a good listener. I have a degree in business management with a finance emphasis and over 10 years of management experience. As a project engineer, I collaborate with all arrays of people and manage many projects at a time while considering all stakeholder’s interests.

Question 2: Describe one current trend in education that either encourages you or discourages you. (50 words)

One current trend in education that discourages me is the silencing of teachers regarding our child’s education. KPS has excellent teachers, yet many feel that their voices are not heard, and some are even scared to speak up, when they genuinely have our children’s best interest at heart.

Question 3: This is your option. Select any one of the issues listed here or address an issue of your choice. Please explain how you will address that issue as a KPS Board member.

OPTIONS: High property taxes; Curriculum and academic performance; Sex education standards; Teacher shortage; Parental involvement; Screening library books. (50 words)

I will stand up against wasteful spending of the recent $11.5 million “emergency” bonds. I will request deeper reviews of the newly purchased curriculum that forces teachers to expose children to topics that should be taught at home. I will focus on true education and help keep politics, biases and inappropriate sexual materials out of our classrooms.