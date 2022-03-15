Kearney Public Schools Board adopts revised English curriculum

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education adopted a revised English/language arts curriculum at its board meeting Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards explained that it was a 15-month process to adopt the new English curriculum for the schools. The decision came down to two different curriculum, CKLA and SABIS.

“SABIS is somewhat similar to what we have, but it’s more on the art of reading as opposed to the science of reading,” said Edwards.

Board Secretary Alex Straatmann expressed his concerns with adopting the new curriculum because only one of the programs was piloted in KPS schools.

“Looking at the two and deciding to just pilot the one, I would have liked to have more data points in the district. I know that Grand Island and Lexington, LPS, use this curriculum but I would have liked to have had more date within our own district and how these pilot programs would have reflected each other,” Straatmann said.

Edwards went on to explain that one of the reasons the school district did not pilot SOVIS was because the pilot program began in the midst of the pandemic, and many teachers were too overwhelmed to take on the curriculum for a pilot program.

The board approved the CKLA curriculum with a 5-1 vote. Straatmann voted against the adoption of the curriculum.

The school will spend $425,900 to upgrade Chromebooks through PC Connection for fifth grade, ninth grade and elementary students for the 2022-23 school year. The school received multiple quotes from six vendors. Board member Kathy Gifford clarified that the upgrades are a planned part of the school’s budget.

Also during the meeting, the board approved the number of option-in students for the 2022-23 school year. The board approved the resolution that will allow 392 opt-in students for grades 7-12 and 577 opt-in students for grades K-6. There are no option-in openings for K-12 special education programs with KPS.

In other business, the board:

— Accepted a bid of $217,895 from Springer Roofing of Kearney for the roofing project at Northeast Elementary School and a bid of $177,525 for the roofing project at Bright Futures.

— Accepted the resignations effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year for Tracy McCoy, early childhood/elementary special education coordinator; Breann Zimmer, agriculture teacher at Kearney High School; Kenda Olson, math teacher at Kearney High School; Kathy Everitt, Spanish teacher at Kearney High School; Erica Wood, language arts teacher at Kearney High School; Abby O’Connor, fifth grade teacher at Northeast Elementary School; Taylor Shelton, sixth grade science teacher at Sunrise Middle School; and Savannah Brandt, math teacher at Kearney High School.

— Approved the employment for the 2022-23 school year of Mackenzie Burnham, family and consumer science teacher at Kearney High School; Alyssa Strong, sixth grade social studies teacher at Sunrise Middle School; Megan Peter, eighth grade social studies teacher at Sunrise Middle School; Brooke Boroff, social studies teacher at the Hanny Arram Center for Success; Janette Goure, eighth grade social studies teacher at Horizon Middle School; Jacob Zimbleman, sixth grade social studies teacher at Horizon Middle School; Ross Berggren, math teacher at Kearney High School; Amanda Rood, math teacher at the Hanny Arram Center for Success; Jacob Redman, social studies teacher at Kearney High School; Parker Humpal, fourth grade teacher at Meadowlark Elementary School; and Ana Rodriguez Trejo, art teacher at Sunrise Middle School.