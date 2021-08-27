Kearney Public Schools adds measures to its COVID response

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools is implementing additional precautionary measures for students and staff as a result of an increase in local COVID-19 cases.

The school district is not currently experiencing a high level of positive COVID-19 cases and remains in the green zone. However, KPS leaders want to be proactive and add an extra layer of protection for students and staff while maintaining a balance between parents wanting no masks and maintaining a healthy in-school learning environment, said KPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards.

“KPS began this school year with masks being recommended, and now, unless students are returning from being ill or exposed to COVID, masks remain not required. Masks are only required for 10 days for those students and staff members who have been sent home ill or called in sick, or students and staff that have been exposed to a COVID positive person,” Edwards said in an email.

If a sick student or staff member seeks medical attention and receives an alternate diagnosis or negative COVID test, they may return to school after being symptom-free for 24 hours without a mask. Students are required to report to their school. Staff are required to report to human resources if they test positive for COVID, have symptoms of COVID or were in close contact with a COVID-positive person.