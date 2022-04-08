Kearney Public School hires new transportation director

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools has hired Jason Sutton as the new transportation director beginning July 1.

Sutton will replace Becky Reier, who will retire on Sept. 1.

“I am excited to take on this challenge,” Sutton said. “Our transportation department functions at a high level, and I’m humbled by the opportunity to serve the students and families of KPS in this new role. For many students, the school day begins and ends on a school bus, and I look forward to helping us ensure safe, reliable and efficient service.”

Reier has worked in several capacities in the transportation department starting as a paraprofessional on a school bus 28 years ago. She became a bus driver, and was a full-time assistant mechanic for four years before becoming the director in 2012.

Sutton has been with the district since 2015. He first served as the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment. For the past five years, he has been the assistant principal at Sunrise Middle School.

“Dr. Sutton is an extremely organized individual who can juggle multiple duties,” said Jason Mundorf, KPS associate superintendent who was recently named superintendent for the upcoming school year. “Dr. Sutton is experienced in dealing with student behaviors and has a strong desire to keep our students safe while coming and going to school and during school activities. I am confident Dr. Sutton will continue the fantastic leadership we’ve experienced in our transportation department with Mrs. Reier, and I look forward to him leading our high-quality transportation team."

Sutton earned his doctorate in educational administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He earned his master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and his bachelor of science degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with endorsements in math and physical education.

Prior to KPS, Sutton was an assistant principal at Omaha South High Magnet School and served at Norris Middle School in Omaha as assistant principal, dean of students and a middle school math teacher.

KPS has 37 transportation vehicles, which includes buses and smaller vehicles, six full-time drivers and 26 part-time drivers and paraprofessionals.