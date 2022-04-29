Kearney Public School board candidates tackle conservative issues at GOP forum

KEARNEY — It was billed as a conservative forum and it stuck with the script Thursday night as candidates for the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education spoke their minds on a number of topics.

The topics included the school district’s response to the COVID pandemic, Critical Race Theory and Comprehensive Sex Education.

“There’s no need to put a mask on a kid unless the kid wants it,” said Paul Hazard, one of the challengers in the field when asked to assess how KPS responded to health threats from COVID.

“In situations like this you need someone who stands up,” Hazard said.

As an incumbent Wendy Kreis had a front-row seat as KPS navigated the pandemic.

“Our district kept our students in school. I don’t know how we could have done better,” Kreis said.

Thursday night’s forum, co-sponsored by the Buffalo County Republicans and Central Nebraska Patriots, attracted six of the eight KPS candidates fighting to advance from the May 10 primary to the Nov. 8 general election.

Ultimately, three of the candidates will win four-year terms.

In addition to Kreis and Hazard, challengers John Icenogle, Derek Meyer, Dionne Moore and Jacob Reiter participated in Thursday’s event. Incumbent Drew Blessing and challenger Will Kirkland were absent.

Moderator Joe Maul said the two no-shows, Blessing and Kirkland, were invited to participate. Maul said, however, he said the six participants represented viewpoints more aligned with the mostly conservative audience of about 120 who filled half of the space in the Kearney Eagles Club.

“Unfortunately, the school board race is nonpartisan so candidates aren’t marked on the ballot if they’re Republican or Democrat,” said Maul. He said the county GOP is signing up volunteers to be poll watchers on May 10.

During introductions, the six participants explained why they’re campaigning for the KPS Board. Many said the challenges of the pandemic exposed problems in schools.

Meyer said he’s campaigning for the school board because “you see things going on and it’s worrisome.”

Kreis said as a child she “fell in love with education.” She said she hopes to continue leading KPS because “it’s probably one of the best systems in the state.”

Moore, the only single parent among the candidates, said she prayed about filing for school board. She said she wouldn’t be a fiery board member but would vote conservatively.

Reiter, a civil engineer, said, “I like to solve problems, I like to question people, and I like to question their motives.”

Icenogle said, as a defense attorney, it’s common for people to characterize him as a liberal, “but a lot of my job is halting government overreach.”

Regarding mask mandates, Reiter said “There have been tons of studies that prove that cloth masks do not stop droplets.”

Icenogle said, “Dr. Fauci lied.”

As the pandemic progressed, Meyer said, “It turned into you having to wear a mask, then you had to wear two masks, and then it was get a shot.”

On Critical Race Theory, Hazard said CRT “has no place in KPS. Let’s teach history, not CRT.”

Moore said “CRT takes us apart when we should be coming together.”

“CRT is a divisive political tool, and its place is in the Dumpster,” Reiter said.

Icenogle said, “CRT is a lens for looking at history, and it shows our founders were imperfect.”

Meyer said, “CRT is a ridiculous theory that’s being crammed down our kids’ throats. We need to learn about each other’s cultures. I tell my kid your character is what defines you.”

Each of the candidates condemned the Nebraska State Board of Education for attempting to draft statewide health education standards.

The moderator, Maul, asked the candidates to define the health education standards. Some labeled them “comprehensive sex education.”

“It’s garbage put out by our state board of education,” Moore said. “It’s nothing short of grooming kids to be victims.”

Reiter said it is parents’ responsibility to protect their children. “Innocence is a beautiful thing.”

“Health class should teach about safe sex,” Meyer said, “but don’t promote it.”

Kreis, who chairs the KPS Board, said she doesn’t support comprehensive sex education. She said KPS drafted its own health education standards “to reflect what the people want.”

Hazard, a retired state trooper, called the state’s standards “a pedophile’s dream” because they groom children to become victims of sexual assault.

“The state does not have the authority to send us health standards.”

Some of the candidates said whistle-blower employees ought to be protected against retribution if they report problems or wrongdoing in the schools.

Most said they would be accessible and a welcome input from parents.

Since he became a candidate, Icenogle said he’s not skipped answering an email from voters and school patrons.

“I spoke to teachers,” Moore said, “and they don’t feel they have parents’ support.”

Hazard suggested that board members make an effort to follow KPS activities and be more visible so parents can talk to them.

Meyer said, “Transparency needs to be there. I believe that complacency got us into this mess.”

Summing up the evening’s discussions, moderator Maul said, “We have an awesome school, but we can’t let it slip away.”