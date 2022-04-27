Kearney Public School board candidates say how they would strengthen the district

KEARNEY — Attracting and retaining teachers was one of the main discussion topics during a Kearney Public Schools Board of Education candidate forum.

Tuesday evening’s forum was hosted by the Kearney Education Association.

Eight candidates are campaigning for three seats on the KPS Board. They are incumbents Drew Blessing and Wendy Kreis and challengers Paul Hazard, John Icenogle, Will Kirkland, Derek Meyer, Dionne Moore and Jacob Reiter.

The KEA faculty group invited all eight school board candidates. Those who participated in the event were Blessing, Kreis, Icenogle, Kirkland, Moore and Reiter. Hazard and Meyer did not participate.

After introducing themselves to the crowd of about 25 people, the school board candidates were asked what they feel qualifies them for the role of school board member.

“What I would like a school board member to be is a reasonable person that is going to draft policies in the best interest of our schools, including the students, teachers and administrators,” Icenogle said.

Icenogle told the crowd that although he is a conservative at heart, he would bring a youthful perspective and energy to the board to tackle issues facing KPS.

Kirkland said that he is an objective person who is not easily swayed. As a board member, it is important to listen to all voices and do what is best to produce good citizens, he said.

Kreis explained that as an incumbent, she has gained experience in understanding how the board works. Being engaged in the community also is an important attribute of a board member, she said.

Moore said the role of board members is to serve at the will of the community. She explained how her career as a nurse has allowed her to take on roles as an advocate, educator and teacher.

Reiter said it is important for an elected official to represent the entire community and to ask questions.

“It’s good to question everything. It’s good to question people. It’s good to question beliefs, stances,” he said.

Blessing worked in K-12 schools upon graduating from college and at Educational Service Unit 10 in Kearney. Those experiences, as well as serving on the board during the pandemic, showed him how critically important education is to a community, he said.

“I take my role very seriously. I represent not just my child, not just your child, but I represent over 5,500 students in this district and that is not lost on me. That’s so important, and I take that very seriously,” Blessing said.

When asked what they feel are the two crucial issues facing KPS, many of the candidates mentioned staffing, aging facilities and curriculum.

Supporting staff members and making sure they feel fulfilled and appreciated may help to attract and retain staff members, Moore said.

Examining the budget and providing teachers with more attractive compensation can help Kearney to be a more competitive market, said Icenogle. He also noted that updated technology and infrastructure can help attract teachers.

Blessing said if elected, he would continue to address a change in the school funding model at the state level.

Kreis noted that three elementary schools — Park, Bryant and Emerson — are 70 years old, and the board will have some big challenges on how to address those aging facilities.

“I think those are going to be some really crucial things that we’re going to be dealing with, and it’s going to be tied to that budget and that financial piece,” she said.

The Buffalo County Republican Party is co-sponsoring a town hall-style debate on Thursday for the KPS candidates. The GOP event begins at 7 p.m. at the Kearney Eagles Club, 17 W. 24th St.

The statewide primary election is May 10. The top six vote-getters on May 10 will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Voters then will pick the three candidates who will serve four-year terms on the KPS Board.