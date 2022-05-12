Kearney Public School board candidate tosses support behind Blessing, Icenogle, Kreis

KEARNEY — One of the two candidates who fell short in his bid for the Kearney School Board is endorsing three of the top four vote-getters.

“At this time, I would like to endorse Drew Blessing, John D. Icenogle and Wendy Kreis for the upcoming general election,” said Will Kirkland in a Wednesday press release in which he conceded his loss.

Kirkland was seventh in the eight-candidate field and Dionne Moore was eighth.

The Nov. 8 KPS Board election will feature six candidates vying for three open seats. The seats include those of incumbents Blessing and Kreis and veteran board member Alex Straatmann, who chose not to seek reelection.

Challenger Paul Hazard was Tuesday’s leading candidate with 3,362 votes, but Kirkland said he was throwing his support behind other candidates.

Challenger John D. Icenogle, the son of retired judge John Icenogle, was second in the KPS field with 3,313 votes. Incumbents Blessing and Kreis were third and fourth, respectively. Blessing had 2,984 votes and Kreis had 2,623 votes.

Fifth place went to Derek Meyer with 2,028 votes and Jacob Reiter was sixth with 1,961 votes.

Kirkland said he is endorsing Icenogle, Blessing and Kreis because, in his view, “they have the best outlook right now for our students’ well-being. I appreciate the approach they’ve taken so far with views I consider to be important.” In addition to the mental health of students and faculty, Kirkland said, “I was running on inclusion and making sure everyone has a fair chance. If I’m not running they are the three (candidates) that most closely align with the reasons I was running.”

Kirkland thanked his supporters, and said the candidates’ focus needs to be on the “real issues” affecting KPS.

“Turnout is of the utmost importance,” he said. “Get your friends and relatives registered and out to the polls to show our support for KPS teachers, staff and students.”