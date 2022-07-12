Kearney Public School board approves strategic, COVID plans

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public School Board of Education approved the school’s five-year strategic plan and this year’s COVID plan at its meeting Monday evening.

After working for months on forming the 2022-27 KPS strategic plan, the school board approved the plan Monday at their regular meeting. The plan has four pillars that will serve as priority components to pursue excellence in education. The pillars include college and career readiness, guaranteed and viable curriculum, staff retention and recruitment and social-emotional learning.

Board Secretary Alex Straatmann explained that although they are approving the plan, it is still a “living, breathing document.”

“It’s important to note that as we move forward on this, that while we are voting on this product, it is not a final product. We will continue to address it as we move forward,” he added.

Straatmann went on to say that the process to form the plan has been very transparent, and that they want to continue to engage stakeholders with any concerns, questions or comments.

The school board also approved the KPS Return to School Blueprint for the 2022-23 school year. Straatmann emphasized that in order for the school to receive the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, they must have a COVID plan in place.

“It is still something our federal government is dealing with,” Straatmann said. “COVID funds are connected to the district. We have to have that plan. I don’t want people to think we are moving backwards on our COVID strategy from last year.”

The KPS Infectious Disease Plan will continue to be used this year for future mitigation of COVID at KPS.

“We continue to use that tool. We continue to make decisions that are prudent,” said KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf.

In other business, Associate Superintendent and Finance Director Chris Loofe presented two proposals for the school’s beverage contract. The board approved the recommendation of Chesterman Coca-Cola of Kearney. Under the contract, KPS would receive $177,950 over five years. Straatmann explained that the contract is really a partnership and sponsorship with Coca-Cola. The board also clarified that the beverage contract follows FDA guidelines to provide beverages such as water and Powerade in the schools.

“We have had them for several years. It’s been a good partnership. They didn’t need to step up like they did but they did. They’ve treated the district really well,” Straatmann said.