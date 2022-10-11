Kearney Public School Board approves $52M property tax request

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education approved a 2022-23 property tax request of $52.57 million at its board meeting Monday evening.

The board unanimously approved the resolution that would see a 3% increase in the tax rate from the 2021-22 budget. The total assessed value of property differs by 5.51% from last year. The tax rate would be about $1.13 per $100 of assessed value.

The total operating budget for 2022-23 is $90.57 million, an increase of 19% from the previous year.

Also, during the meeting, the board adopted the state’s College and Career Ready Standards for Mathematics. Director of PK-5 Education Sara Paider and Director of 6-12 Education Clint Edwards presented the standards to the board. They informed the board that the Nebraska State Board of Education are required to review and update the standards every seven years.

Paider explained that the standards are organized by four content strands for K-5 and five strands for 6-8, including number sense, algebra, geometry, data, and ratio and proportions (6-8 only). It also identifies “mathematical processes” that are necessary for success in math at each grade level, including problem solving, representations, communication, connections and reasoning.

Since the standards were approved in September, KPS has gone over the standards and started looking at different curriculums. They have identified different math curriculums they are piloting in the elementary and middle schools this year. In April, they plan to pick a new curriculum for the 2023-24 school year.

KPS Board Secretary Alex Straatmann asked Paider and Edwards if they have seen any red flags in the curriculum. Paider noted there was nothing concerning in the new curriculum.

In other business, the board:

Appointed Vice President Drew Blessing as the KPS Board of Education representative at the 2022 Nebraska Association of School Boards Delegate Assembly.

Approved the Superintendent Evaluation Instrument.