Kearney Public receives $250k donation for Arram Center for Success; teachers hired

KEARNEY — The Arram Center for Success hasn’t opened yet, but it already is expanding.
The Essam and Barbara Arram family has donated $250,000 to Kearney Public Schools to remodel and finish construction on the 6,485-square-foot basement to create a tutoring center and large flexible learning area. At its meeting Monday, the KPS Board of Education recognized the Arram family for their donation.
“The Hanny Arram Center for Success and now the Arram Family Tutoring Center are long-standing dreams of our family to support student learning and students,” said Nadia Arram Saadi, Arram Family Foundation director.
“Hanny was a man who loved to help others in the most unconventional ways. He would be so pleased with the work and success that will come with this center. We are very excited to partner with KPS in this endeavor and look forward to seeing how the programs developed will impact and change students’ lives.”
In January, KPS and the Arram family announced an agreement to acquire property for the purpose of opening a nontraditional education and therapeutic center for students. The new facility, located at 3907 Sixth Ave., was named the Hanny Arram Center for Success.
The Hanny Arram Center for Success will focus on improving educational opportunities with specific targeted support for KPS students in grades 6-12. Students will work with instructional staff and utilize computer-assisted instruction to master the skills necessary to meet academic standards. The district intends to offer various flexible alternative educational programs, therapeutic support, support for suspended students, a 6-12 virtual academy and tutoring.
The Arram Family Tutoring Center will target support for KPS students in grades 3-12 through one-on-one and small group tutoring opportunities. Tutoring support is in the planning phase, and KPS hopes to offer tutoring during the 2021-22 school year from 3:50 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through the Arram Family Tutoring Center.
A process for students to attend the center will be initiated and the information will be provided on the KPS website and at kearneypublicschools.org/hannyarramcenterforsuccess.
“With this additional space, the Hanny Arram Center for Success will be able to offer a tutoring program for students throughout the year,” said KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards. “It has long been evident there is a need for a non-traditional learning program and tutorial services that will facilitate our students in a flexible manner with effective, additional educational support. The Hanny Arram Center for Success will advance education programming for students in our district that need a customized, tailored approach to education.”
In other business at the KPS board meeting:
- For the 2021-22 school year, the district plan to retire one motorcoach and two of its small Type A, 12-2 wheelchair buses, for the newer and more reliable models. The KPS Board approved a bid from Coach Masters of Kearney for a 2015 MCI J4500 motorcoach for $226,450, with a trade-in value of $10,000, for a total cost to the district of $216,450.
The board also accepted a bid from Nebraska Central Equipment for two 2022 Micro Bird Type A buses for $145,226. The board accepted a trade-in offer from Coach Masters of Kearney for $13,000, for a total cost to the district of $132,226.
- The board approved teacher employment recommendations for Kearney Public Schools for the 2021-22 school year of the following staff: Kirsten Prickett, Spanish teacher at Horizon Middle School; Melanie Gowin, English/language arts teacher at Sunrise Middle School; Kate Tellus, sixth grade English/language arts teacher at Horizon Middle School; Theison Anderson, fourth grade teacher at Kenwood Elementary School; Sydney Ferrara, district speech/language pathologist; Noah Murrish, English/language arts teacher at Kearney High School; Chelsea Palu, special education teacher at a location to be determined; Ashlee Bauer, kindergarten teacher at Kenwood Elementary School; Molly Reger, third grade teacher at Central Elementary School; Mariah Murrish, fifth grade teacher at Meadowlark Elementary School; and Micah Goodwin, second grade teacher at Central Elementary School.