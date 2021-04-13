Kearney Public receives $250k donation for Arram Center for Success; teachers hired

KEARNEY — The Arram Center for Success hasn’t opened yet, but it already is expanding.

The Essam and Barbara Arram family has donated $250,000 to Kearney Public Schools to remodel and finish construction on the 6,485-square-foot basement to create a tutoring center and large flexible learning area. At its meeting Monday, the KPS Board of Education recognized the Arram family for their donation.

“The Hanny Arram Center for Success and now the Arram Family Tutoring Center are long-standing dreams of our family to support student learning and students,” said Nadia Arram Saadi, Arram Family Foundation director.

“Hanny was a man who loved to help others in the most unconventional ways. He would be so pleased with the work and success that will come with this center. We are very excited to partner with KPS in this endeavor and look forward to seeing how the programs developed will impact and change students’ lives.”

In January, KPS and the Arram family announced an agreement to acquire property for the purpose of opening a nontraditional education and therapeutic center for students. The new facility, located at 3907 Sixth Ave., was named the Hanny Arram Center for Success.